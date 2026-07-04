Axel Tuanzebe: Former United player in talks to return to Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has just finished a successful World Cup campaign with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tuanzebe, along with fellow former Red Devil Aaron Wan-Bissaka, was narrowly knocked out by England in the last 32 stage.

United career

The Congolese defender joined Manchester United at the age of eight and progressed through the academy.

In January 2017, he made his debut for the first team in a cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

Overall, he played 37 games for the club, including during a Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Tuanzebe received significant praise for how he “pocketed” superstar Kylian Mbappé, but that was as good as it ever got for him at Old Trafford.

Post-United career

Tuanzebe left Manchester United in 2023 after various loan spells at clubs such as Aston Villa, SSC Napoli and Stoke City.

He joined Ipswich Town permanently in 2023 and spent two years there before moving to Burnley last summer.

It appears that the 28-year-old could be set for a swift return to the Premier League after the Clarets were relegated at the end of the season.

Hull City interest

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that, “Hull are in talks with Burnley over a deal for Axel Tuanzebe. The DR Congo centre-back, 28, was excellent in L32 game vs England. Discussions over staying in Premier League following Hull’s promotion.”

Hull in talks with Burnley over a deal for Axel Tuanzebe. The DR Congo centre-back, 28, was excellent in L32 game vs England. Discussions over staying in Premier League following #hcafc promotion 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇩 @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 2, 2026

There is already a connection with Manchester United at Hull City, as Toby Collyer spent half of last season on loan at the club.

Former academy product Paddy McNair is also currently on the books of the Tigers.

Tuanzebe played just 16 games last season for Burnley, scoring one goal.

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