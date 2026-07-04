Home » Lisandro Martinez: United star reveals shock reason he opted not to retire

Lisandro Martinez: United star reveals shock reason he opted not to retire

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez was the hero as Argentina progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-2 win over Cape Verde.

Heroics

Martinez scored the Argentinian second goal with a stunning curling effort.

He also provided the assist with a long, raking ball over the top for Lionel Messi to finish.

The hard-nosed defender gave an interview after the match to TyC Sports.

Vital win

Commenting on how his nation got the job done against a valiant Cape Verde side, he claimed, “the team’s resilience, never giving up, never letting our guard down. We fought until the very end; these knockout matches are like that, you can’t get complacent . They played an excellent game, we have to congratulate them, that’s what I did. They gave it their all, and I think we were deserved winners, and I’m very happy, very proud of this team.”

Inspiration

Martinez suffered a terrible injury in January 2025, which saw him stay out of action until late November of the same year, and he opened up on the challenges this presented him.

He has previously explained that he even contemplated retiring after the setback, but he revealed just how he found the mental strength to fight back.

The defender explained, “this injury was the worst of all. Then my daughter was born, and everything balanced out. I saw my wife give birth, the effort she made, and I thought: How can I not keep fighting?”

Messi inspiration

Martinez also highlighted the role that Messi still plays for the team, not only in his goals but as a leader.

He asserted, “Leo’s story is a great example for me. He’s suffered a lot in his career and never gave up. Today, at 39, he’s still fighting and battling. He’s already won everything; he doesn’t have to prove anything at all. He’s the best player in history, not just in football but in all sports. It’s incredible. And those of us who come after him, how can we not keep fighting? If the greatest of all time does it with this passion, we have to keep going in the same way.”

Martinez’s Argentina will next be in action when they take on Egypt in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Red Devil will he hoping to win his second World Cup title on the bounce after his nation’s 2022 triumph.

Lisandro Martinez Stats vs Cabo Verde

MetricValue
Shots on Target1
Expected Goals (xG)0.05
Shots off Target0
Shots Blocked0
Dribbles (Successful)1 (1)
Clearances8
Blocked Shots (Def.)6
Interceptions1
Tackles (Won)1
Dribbled Past0
Touches131
Accurate Passes117/120
Pass %98%
Key Passes1
Crosses (Acc.)-
Long Balls (Acc.)6 (5)
Duels (Won)5 (3)
Ground Duels (Won)2 (1)
Aerial Duels (Won)3 (2)
Possession Lost4
Fouls-
Was Fouled-
Offsides-
NotesBig chances created: 1

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Bruno Fernandes: Man United captain falls victim to...

Gary Neville doesn’t mince his words over Lisandro...

Wes Brown reveals disappointment as Kobbie Mainoo misses...

Why Altay Bayindir holds key to Man United’s...

JJ Gabriel: 15 year old one of 16...

Amad takes a firm call on his United...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.