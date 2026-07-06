Ex-Man United coach Carlos Queiroz makes big call on his Ghana future



Former Manchester United coach Carlos Queiroz has reached a major decision on his future following Ghana’s embarrassing World Cup exit.

Dumped out

Ghana came crashing out of the 2026 World Cup campaign two days ago following a limp 1-0 loss to Colombia in the Round of 32 stage.

Jhon Arias scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute, finishing off a superb delivery from teammate Luis Suarez.

Ultimately, the group stage proved to be the Black Stars’ ceiling, a disappointing end to a campaign that had promised so much after their escape from Group L.

A lack of attacking cohesion and a dearth of clear goalscoring opportunities ultimately proved to be Ghana’s downfall.

Now, it has been confirmed that Queiroz has stepped down from his role as Ghana head coach after just three months.

Big call

Queiroz released an emotional statement on social media confirming he has parted ways with the African nation.

He wrote, “To Ghana. Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn.”

“I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more.”

“Reaching a higher level should never be the destination—it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions.”

He added, “The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars Success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent.”

“To my President and Board, thank you so much for the opportunity to serve the Ghana National Football Team. It was an honor and privilege to serve the Country and the Black Stars.”

“To my players and staff, my deepest gratitude for your courage, commitment and unwavering dedication to the team. To the fans, we cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honoured the colours of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football’s greatest stage.”

“Thank you, Ghana. The journey starts now. To the future.”

Queiroz first arrived at Old Trafford in June 2002 to replace Steve McClaren as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant. He helped United win the Premier League and League Cup in his first campaign.

He left United after one year to join Real Madrid but returned not long after, staying until 2008.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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