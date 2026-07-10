Andrey Santos to Man United: Brazilian media react



Any time now, Andrey Santos will be announced as a Manchester United player.

United struck the deal on Wednesday, with the Brazilian set to join from Chelsea. United offered fifty million pounds, forty-eight million guaranteed with two million in add-ons, and the Blues accepted, with the Londoners sanctioning the transfer after also securing a ten per cent sell-on clause.

Everything is now in place for an announcement

On Thursday, the Brazilian underwent his medical at Carrington, which reports suggest he passed with flying colours.

He has since signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further year. Much has already been said about the 22-year-old, but it is what Brazilian media have had to say that will delight United fans most.

Andrey Santos to Man United: What is being said back home in Brazil

Gazeta do Paraná said: “He arrives at Manchester United as one of the most promising Brazilian footballers currently playing in Europe.”

Super Vasco, meanwhile, spoke of the high expectations resting on the midfielder’s shoulders:

“Andrey arrives in Manchester surrounded by high expectations to take over the starting position and the spot left by fellow Brazilian Casemiro.”

Trivela also framed him as a Casemiro replacement:

“Given his previously chosen replacement for Casemiro and his high quality, Andrey arrives at Manchester United as a potential midfield protagonist.”

They went on to explain why Santos may settle in with relative ease, though they suggested his arrival, alongside Ederson’s, could leave Kobbie Mainoo as the odd one out:

“One of the situations to be addressed is the possible addition of Bruno Fernandes and another player, theoretically Ederson or Kobbie Mainoo. If this is the midfield, entirely Portuguese-speaking, it’s possible to say there’s a clear balance of characteristics.

“While Andrey tends to be the positional organiser, Ederson will be vital for pressing and covering long distances. Finally, Bruno is the decision-maker, one of the best in the world last season. A promising trio.”

Huge expectations

There are certainly big expectations surrounding what Santos will bring to United.

The hope is that he injects defensive steel into United’s engine room, with his strong tackling, aerial dominance and smart short passing helping to control midfield battles and progress the ball.

His tenacity and potential are exactly what INEOS were banking on when they struck the deal. He will certainly get the minutes he was searching for, and should grow into a regular starter alongside Mainoo.

With the pair together, the twenty-time English champions’ midfield should be well secured for years to come.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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