Confirmed Man United XI vs Wrexham: Andrey Santos starts



Andrey Santos will make his Manchester United debut today as the Red Devils take on Wrexham in a pre-season friendly in Helsinki.

The other new signings will not take part. Karl Darlow is not included in the squad, Youri Tielemans is on his post-World Cup holiday, while Cristian Orozco has joined the academy squad for their pre-season preparations.

Defence

Veteran Tom Heaton starts in goal. The back four are Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, and Luke Shaw.

Dalot and Mazraoui are on their post-World Cup holiday, Lisandro Martinez is set to play in tomorrow’s World Cup final, while Matthijs de Ligt is still injured.

Midfield and Attack

Santos starts alongside Jack Fletcher in midfield. Up front, Patrick Dorgu starts on the left, Mason Mount will probably play on the right, with Josh Zirkzee in the number 10 role and Bryan Mbeumo up front (alternatively, Mount could be in the 10 position with Zirkzee up front and Mbeumo on the right).

Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Amad, and Matheus Cunha are on holiday, while Ben Sesko is still in individual training following an injury. Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee after picking up an ACL injury on World Cup duty with Uruguay.

Substitutes

Dermot Mee and Radek Vitek are the substitute goalkeepers. The outfield players are Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Jayden Kamason, Jacob Devaney, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, Tyler Fletcher, Jim Thwaites, Shea Lacey, Chido Obi, Ethan Wheatley, and Ethan Williams.

Fans hoping to see United’s incredible 15-year-old prodigy JJ Gabriel will be disappointed, as he has been granted extended leave. He will be available for Friday’s game against Rosenborg in Trondheim.

Lining up for our first fixture of pre-season! 🇫🇮 Watch LIVE on MUTV ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2026

Kick-off in Helsinki is at 4pm UK time.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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