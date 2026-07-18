Tynan Thompson: Man United’s move for Spurs wonderkid explained

Manchester United are locked in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a hostile raid for Tynan Thompson, according to a new report.

Under The Radar

Sometimes, the best signings a club can make go wholly under the radar, lost in the chaos of big-money deals for imports from Europe. Ayden Heaven is a textbook example.

There is a strong argument that the 19-year-old centre-back is the most effective deal INEOS have made since taking the helm at Old Trafford in 2024, once his fee and performances are taken into account.

Captured from Premier League rivals Arsenal for just £1.5 million in January 2025, Heaven’s value on Transfermarkt is now more than sixteen times that at £25 million. In truth, United would likely not sell for even double this, such is the potential he possesses.

Heaven is already an important member of Michael Carrick’s squad, having delivered a series of imperious displays in a red shirt last season. He possesses the prototypical build of a modern centre-back, with a blend of speed, size, strength and, most importantly, skill.

When you compare the £52 million outlay United spent luring Leny Yoro to England ahead of top clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, it reinforces the idea that there is always value to be found if you look hard enough.

As first revealed by The Secret Scout, the pursuit of Thompson, Tottenham Hotspur’s 18-year-old wing wizard, is an example of INEOS trying to strike gold again by raiding a major rival for a youngster who can help fill holes for the senior side at Old Trafford.

Club-to-club talks underway

Sam Tabuteau, an excellent source for London teams, confirms Manchester United’s interest in Thompson, further revealing the Red Devils are “in talks with Tottenham over a deal.” https://twitter.com/tabuteauS/status/2078422560006365262

Tweet: “Understand that Manchester United are in talks with Tottenham over a deal for Tynan Thompson. Club to club talks taking place over a fee. Thompson signed pro terms with Spurs in May 25 so any deal would be a formal transfer. Follows @TheSecretScout_ #THFC”

The Standard reporter reveals that Thompson’s potential switch to M16 would be a “formal transfer” as the youngster signed a professional contract in May last year. This is why “club to club talks [are] taking place over a fee”, mirroring the deal United struck to sign Heaven from Arsenal.

A left-winger by trade, Thompson possesses a frightening combination of speed and size, similar to Heaven. He stands 6’2″ – a giant by winger’s standards – but is lightning fast across the ground.

The Athletic describes the London native as “incredibly quick feet”, and says he is as comfortable with his stronger right foot as he is his left. This ability to go inside or out makes him a nightmare for opposition full-backs to contend with.

Final Thoughts

United have been strongly linked with new left-wingers this summer, with West Ham United wizard Crysencio Summerville considered the leading target. But if sporting director Jason Wilcox can pull off another magic trick by signing a wonderkid from a rival in the capital to provide Carrick with a significantly more cost-effective option, Heaven may soon lose his standing as INEOS’s best piece of business.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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