Jim Thwaites: Michael Carrick’s plan to unleash Man United wonderkid revealed



All the hype surrounds JJ Gabriel, but he might not be the only Manchester United academy sensation set for a big 2026–27 season.

Indeed, academy midfield maverick Jim Thwaites is also poised for a big season.

Thwaites tipped for loan exit

Initially, the suggestion was that he might be allowed to go out on loan, but that may no longer be the case.

A report by the Manchester Evening News now claims the 18-year-old is going nowhere.

Loan plans scrapped

Well, last weekend, as Manchester United pulled off a 2–1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid, Thwaites finally made his senior debut, replacing new recruit Andrey Santos in the 83rd minute of that game.

His seven minutes on the pitch, coupled with his performances in training, appear to have changed the minds of United’s decision-makers regarding his future.

As MEN reveal, “There are no plans to send Thwaites on loan in the new season. He will play for the U21S and receive first-team exposure by training with the seniors when selected, with the hope of earning a proper senior debut.”

It is telling that United are opting against allowing Thwaites to take the next step of his development elsewhere. This simply shows how convinced the club is that he has the minerals to rise directly through the ranks.

A Carrick kind of player

Michael Carrick loves highly technical midfielders, and Thwaites fits that mould. The young midfielder is emerging as a deep-lying playmaker able to control match tempo with elite tactical intelligence and press resistance. His line‑breaking passes have already become the talk of Carrington.

For sure, it will be exciting to see how he develops, and should he continue to impress, he could well earn his opportunities under Carrick.

Moreover, with Champions League football back at Old Trafford and anticipation building that United will have a better run in cup competitions, opportunities for the club’s young guns should be plentiful.

Ultimately, should Thwaites follow the path Shea Lacey did last season, he could leave INEOS with no choice but to promote him to first-team football, effectively taking the big leap to senior football.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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