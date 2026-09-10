JJ Gabriel hat-trick leads Manchester United U19s to big win in UEFA Youth League



Manchester United U19s opened their UEFA Youth League campaign on Thursday afternoon as they hosted Sabah FK at Leigh Sports Village.

The competition mirrors that of the first team’s Champions League for the first six fixtures before moving on to the knockout stage.

Manchester United U21s manager has taken charge of the makeshift U19s group for the competition.

First half

United took the lead within two minutes, as Jim Thwaites’ wide free-kick delivery was turned in at the front post by Amir Ibragimov.

JJ Gabriel looked to add a second soon after with a powerful shot from the edge of the box, which was tipped over the bar by the keeper.

The visitors mostly found themselves pinned into their own half but did look to hit on the counter at times, with lung-busting runs by Shahin Ibrahimov, who ultimately found himself outnumbered with no support.

Still in just the 16th minute, Jacob Watson doubled United’s lead when Bendito Mantato’s cross found its way across the box for Watson to strike home on his weaker right foot.

In his first start of the season, Godwill Kukonki was forced off in the 20th minute after rolling his ankle and was replaced by Rafe McCormack.

Gabriel finished the scoring in the first half just before the whistle when he latched onto the loose ball in the area after Junior Brown’s effort was blocked.

Second half

In the second half, United continued to run away with it and almost extended the lead when Brown cut inside from the left and curled towards the top right corner but was denied by an incredible save.

It was not until late in the half that United found the net again despite their dominance, with Gabriel sidestepping his marker in the box before placing the ball into the far right corner.

Jim Thwaites then provided a spectacular through ball to put Gabriel in behind the Sabah backline, allowing him to complete his hat-trick and seal the 5-0 win.

The young Red Devils finished the match with 44 attempts on goal, compared to Sabah who did not muster a single effort towards Cameron Byrne-Hughes’ goal.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu (Camacho 75), Mills (Ngwashi 75), Kukonki (McCormack 23), J. Watson (Ajayi 67), Thwaites, J. Fletcher, Mantato, Gabriel, Brown (Orozco 67), Ibragimov (C)

Unused subs: Hardy, Shah, McEvoy, Mpofu

Goals: Ibragimov 2, J. Watson 16, Gabriel 45, 85, 87

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images