“If I start saying…” Eva Olid explains what Man United Women must do despite huge loss

Manchester United Women have had a tough start to the new season.

Poor start

The Red Devils lost their opening match 2-1 to London City Lionesses and did not show any of their potential in the game.

This weekend went even worse, as the Red Devils were beaten 5-0 by old foes Chelsea at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

Things do not get any easier, as they must travel to Arsenal next Saturday evening, another ground at which they have traditionally struggled.

Eva Olid comments

Speaking to the club’s media after the match, Eva Olid was philosophical about the loss.

She explained, “I knew it would be difficult because of course, you want to implement an attacking style of football, but you are playing two, three difficult teams. And then it’s like, okay, you want to attack, but you know that you have to defend, too.

The Spanish boss admitted that it was tough to do this against such strong opposition, but that she was “here to build this identity, and I have to be faithful to that.”

Even though United struggled to live with Chelsea, Olid stressed the importance of sticking to her philosophy.

She explained, “if you start changing, then you never are going to build what you want to build. If I start saying, ‘Not today because they are a strong opposition,’ then [the players] will never have the confidence to do it. If we keep doing it, we start [the process] happening, the confidence will grow and then we will start being consistent, how we want to play.”

Olid also claimed that matches against tough opposition were useful, as they expose her side’s weaknesses clearly, so they can then go about fixing them.

She finished off by stating, “I believe that can help us to improve, learn and continue, because this is just the beginning, just two games, to perform and compete as we want to do.”

United will have to bounce back next Saturday when they face Arsenal in the league.

Smartframe Eva Olid