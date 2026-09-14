Jose Mourinho drops clear 10-word verdict on Michael Carrick’s Man United spell



Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has shared his true feelings on the job Michael Carrick is doing at Old Trafford.

Shaky start

Carrick was handed the United job on a permanent basis after a successful interim spell in which he masterminded a third-place finish and guided the side back to the Champions League.

But the start of the 2026/27 season has been far from comfortable for Carrick and his players.

An opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Hull City was compounded by a heartbreaking draw with Everton and Sunday’s shock 1-0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City.

United beat Ipswich Town 5-2 and cruised past Sabah FK in the Champions League but those victories have done little to abate the concerns of supporters, with performances often leaving a lot to be desired.

After the loss at City’s hands, Carrick stressed that United are not focusing on the challenges they’ve endured so far and are looking ahead to the upcoming games.

But the legendary midfielder will find himself under the microscope if the cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion and this weekend’s meeting with Fulham do not go to plan.

Mourinho, who once had Carrick among his backroom staff at United, was recently pressed on what he thinks of his protege.

Mourinho makes Carrick feelings clear

The Real Madrid boss said, “He’s doing well Michael, doing well.”

Mourinho added, “I’m happy with that.”

Jose Mourinho called Jude Bellingham 'very special' and said that he is happy with what Michael Carrick is doing for Man United ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lsxMHCUu23 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 13, 2026

The Portuguese coach oversaw 144 fixtures as United’s boss from May 2016 to December 2018. In that period, he steered United to a Community Shield, Europa League and League Cup triumph.

Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who opted to continue working with Carrick.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images