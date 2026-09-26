“It’s a sign…”: Red-hot Bundesliga striker addresses Man United links

Manchester United target Igor Matanovic has remained coy about his future even as talks of a January move gather pace. The Red Devils have already been tipped to further invest in the squad in the winter after a stuttering start to the new campaign.

The English giants are currently 12th in the Premier League, while they have already exited the EFL Cup. Benjamin Sesko has failed to impress this season, and has started just two of United’s seven games so far.

Joshua Zirkzee has hardly fared any better, with the Dutchman yet to start a game this campaign. The situation has prompted talk of attacking additions at the turn of the year, with Freiburg’s Matanovic reportedly on INEOS’ wish list.

The Croatian has scored six goals in seven appearances for the Bundesliga club so far, while also registering two assists. The 23-year-old recently sat down for an interview in which he spoke about an array of topics, including his form and interest from the Premier League.

Igor Matanovic Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 4 4 3 1 - - 324' UEFA Conference League Qualifying 2 2 1 - - - 147' DFB-Pokal 1 0 2 1 - - 21' Total 7 6 6 2 - - 492'

Secret to Matanovic’s form

During a conversation with Vecernji List, Matanovic was asked to outline the key reason for his explosive form. He said: “There’s never one single reason, it’s a combination of factors.”

“I have the manager’s confidence, that’s always the most important factor – if you have that trust and enough playing time, you can show your best. I feel good at the club, I have quality teammates, and we’re playing good football as a team.”

“We had a good season last year as well, so I feel this is a continuation of that. I’m more experienced, and of course, my appearance with Croatia at the World Cup was a huge boost for my confidence.”

United target not thinking about the future

When it was pointed out that he could be on his way to the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the Croatian responded: “I’m not thinking about that, I’m focused on the pitch because I know that everything else comes down to how you train and how you play.”

“When clubs like that show interest, it’s a sign you’re on the right track and that can inspire me to keep going in the same direction. But my focus is on Freiburg, on continuing to play good football and winning as much as possible.”

Matanovic’s attributes could help him settle in quickly in the English top flight. The player was subsequently asked if a move to the Premier League would suit him, to which he said: “I know it’s an interesting topic for you, but I wouldn’t want to speculate right now about which league would suit me.”

“We all know the Premiership is one of the best leagues in the world, specific for its high tempo and dynamism. I believe any footballer can enjoy the atmosphere and the passion the crowd has for the game there, just as they do in Germany.”

“I think that if you’re a true, complete player, you can succeed in any league, but as for which league suits someone best – you can probably only say that once you’ve tried them all.”

Final Thoughts

United’s past success was built on red-hot strikers with an eye for goal. As such, if INEOS are to restore the club to its former glory, a move for Matanovic could be a step in the right direction.

Featured image Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images