Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford. The Brazilian was a surprise addition to Michael Carrick’s squad this summer.

The Red Devils were looking to fill the void in midfield left behind by the departure of Casemiro at the end of last season. After failing to secure the services of top targets like Elliot Anderson, who went to Manchester City, and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Tottenham Hotspur, United opted to sign Santos from Chelsea.

The move raised a few eyebrows, given that the young midfielder was hardly proven at the biggest stage and the team needed more experience to fill Casemiro’s boots. However, INEOS have since signed Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to help in the midfield transition process.

While the Cameroonian is yet to kick a ball as he recovers from an ankle injury, Tielemans has become a mainstay in midfield for Carrick. That has reduced Santos to a bit-part role in the squad.

Santos’ season so far

Santos was a regular feature for United in pre-season, and even started the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City on opening day. Unfortunately, that was the Brazilian’s only start in the Premier League this season so far.

The 22-year-old was afforded another start in the EFL Cup third round against Brighton, but the Red Devils lost the game 3-2 and exited the tournament. He has appeared in five of United’s seven games across competitions this season, three of which were from the bench.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 3 1 - - - - - 83' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - - 66' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - - 26' Total 5 2 - - - - - 175'

Despite his struggles with the Red Devils, Santos was called up to the international squad by Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian was an unused substitute in the first friendly against Australia last week, but did make an appearance off the bench on Tuesday against the same opponents.

Santos had a decent outing, clocking 29 minutes of first-team action and completing 76% of his attempted passes as his team won 4-2. Brazilian media have subsequently given their verdict on his performance.

How Brazil media reacted to Santos’ cameo

ge Globo gave Santos an overall rating of 6.0, stating: “Solid in defence. With the ball, he didn’t stand out much, completing 13 out of 17 passes. Even so, he played an important part in the build-up to the third goal with a quick one-touch pass.”

Goal Brazil also handed the player a 6/10 rating, noting: “He came on in the 61st minute and helped strengthen the midfield, enabling Brazil to dominate the final third of the match.”

GZH, however, was far from impressed with the United star, giving him a 5, adding: “He still needs to prove himself further to establish himself as a regular in the national team.”

Final Thoughts

With Baleba expected to make his debut after the international break, Santos could drop further down the pecking order at Old Trafford. It is now up to the Brazilian to step up and wrestle his way back into Carrick’s plans.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images