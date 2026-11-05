Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Daniel Farke breaks silence on Man United target’s Elland Road future

Manchester United desperately need to add another out-and-out striker to their squad.

Benjamin Sesko cannot seem to stay fit, and as the side’s only natural centre-forward, his absences continually hold the team back.

Without the Slovenian, the Red Devils lack a direct focal point in attack: someone who occupies defenders, offers reliable hold-up play, and finishes chances consistently.

It is therefore obvious that securing a like-for-like alternative to Sesko becomes essential once the transfer window opens.

One such striker already linked with a move to Old Trafford is Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Englishman, now at Leeds United, has long been linked with a switch to United, stretching back to his Everton days.

Last summer, the Red Devils could have signed him on a free transfer, yet chose to pass; Leeds seized the opportunity and have not regretted it.

Calvert-Lewin impressed with 15 goals in all competitions last season and has already notched five this term. Those numbers explain why United are now so keen to secure his signature.

Sesko v Calvert‑Lewin v Toney, 2025/26–2026/27 to date Player Season Club(s) Competition split Apps Minutes Goals Assists B. Šeško 2025/26 Manchester United Premier League 30 1636 11 1 B. Šeško 2026/27 Manchester United Premier League 4 76 1 0 D. Calvert-Lewin 2025/26 Leeds Premier League 35 2726 14 1 D. Calvert-Lewin 2026/27 Leeds Premier League 9 776 3 1 B. Šeško 2025/26 Manchester United All competitions 32 1816 12 1 B. Šeško 2026/27 Manchester United All competitions 6 206 2 0 D. Calvert-Lewin 2025/26 Leeds All competitions 39 2957 15 1 D. Calvert-Lewin 2026/27 England, Leeds All competitions 14 869 4 1 I. Toney 2025/26 Al-Ahli Jeddah, England All competitions 44 3566 34 10 I. Toney 2026/27 Al-Ahli Jeddah, England All competitions 18 1308 14 2 Updated 5 Nov 2026

Leeds respond to Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer chatter

Daniel Farke’s comments in today’s press conference, as reported by Motleedsnews, suggest landing the striker will prove far from straightforward.

Asked whether Calvert-Lewin was in line for a new deal amid links with rivals, the Leeds head coach replied:

“No, (I’m) not willing to speak about any rumours or something like this.

Obviously Dominic’s an important player for (us), and it’s always our plan; we want to keep our best players.”

Farke could just as easily have stated that Leeds have no intention of allowing their striker to join bitter rivals United, because that is precisely the message his words conveyed.

Toney option

With the Whites determined to hold on to Calvert-Lewin, United are likely to pivot elsewhere, and reports already suggest they are plotting a winter loan move for Ivan Toney.

The former Brentford striker is currently thriving in the Saudi Pro League, where he has scored 12 goals in just nine games this season.

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images