Ivan Toney: Man United hatch clever plan to sign England striker in January without breaking the bank

With Benjamin Šeško continuing to struggle with injuries, Manchester United have no choice but to consider signing a striker in the winter window.

Without Šeško, the Red Devils lack a focal point up front, someone who puts defenders on their toes and occupies them, opening up space for teammates to exploit.

One striker who could offer United that is Ivan Toney.

The former Brentford star, currently with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, has emerged as a top striking target for Ineos. His goalscoring prowess for the Bees, along with the form he has sustained in front of goal in the Middle East, have Ineos considering bringing him back to the Premier League.

However, given his hefty wages and how key he is to the Saudi Pro League side, signing Toney was always going to be tricky. Only eye-watering figures could get this deal over the line.

Manchester United’s genius plan to land Toney

Ineos knew that, which is why, according to Football Insider, they have come up with a clever plan to sign Toney.

“Manchester United are more likely to sign Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney on loan in January rather than on a permanent deal,” the outlet writes.

They explain: “Toney is on a “very lucrative” contract in Saudi Arabia, and Al Ahli are also under no financial pressure to sell their star man.

“Sources say that United are likely to line up a potential loan move as a result, rather than committing to take on the entirety of the frontman’s wages.”

As Ineos look to harmonise United’s wage bill, it makes perfect sense that they are unwilling to commit to a permanent Toney transfer, given his wages.

Al Ahli have the final call

However, whether Al-Ahli will agree to such a plan remains to be seen, especially given how crucial Toney is to them.

That said, should the move go through, credit will be due to Ineos, because Toney is a player who could single-handedly transform United’s attack and give them the cutting edge they desperately need.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Builds on established Manchester United-Toney transfer links

⚠️ The source at times relies on speculation and is not the most reliable

TPP view

We believe that given Toney’s lucrative package at Al-Ahli, pulling off a deal was always going to be a tough task; United will need to get creative if they want to lure him back to the Premier League.

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