Man United announce Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival and confirm when he will start working for the club

The worst-kept secret in football this week has now been officially confirmed, with Manchester United announcing that Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Michael Carrick.

Carrick, who oversaw training sessions at Carrington on Tuesday and Wednesday, was formally informed of INEOS’s decision that he is no longer part of their plans on Thursday.

Twenty-four hours later, his replacement has been announced.

Manchester United land Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become Manchester United head coach from 18 November, the club revealed in their statement.

“The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” their statement read.

The Argentinian tactician, who started his coaching journey at Espanyol, has made his name with his high-intensity, attacking style of football.

The 54-year-old is well aware of the demands of English football, having had stints at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Pochettino also has major trophies under his belt, having helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions.

Most recently, Pochettino led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Why Manchester United snubbed Mauricio Pochettino in 2024

Pochettino, who has agreed to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Carrick at Old Trafford, was interviewed by INEOS in 2024. He had just left Chelsea by mutual consent at the time.

According to The Telegraph, the Pochettino that United encountered back then was, to their mind, somewhat “burnt out”.

United liked the charismatic Argentine, but it is understood that they sensed “he was jaded and that the PSG and Chelsea experiences had taken a toll.”

However, the most recent meeting between the two parties was different.

“The difference they encountered in the Pochettino they have met over the past week, then, was stark,” the report adds.

“This was much more like the Pochettino people had come to see at Tottenham and whom the United States have come to love: a man full of hunger, passion, drive and burning ambition, only now that bit wiser.”

However, many exciting figures have arrived at Old Trafford and lost their spark after dealing with the club’s incompetent executives and noise from outside. United faithful would hope Pochettino is different.

Featured image by Jamie Squire via Getty Images