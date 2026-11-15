Galatasaray prepare January bid for Bruno Fernandes after double contract rejection

Galatasaray are reportedly preparing to make a January offer for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes’ contract talks have reached an impasse

Fernandes’ current deal, signed in August 2024, runs until June 2027 and includes a one-year extension option. After rejecting an approach from Al-Hilal in June 2025, he has turned down United’s first two renewal proposals, although talks are continuing and the club are expected to trigger the option before January.

Galatasaray plan January offer

According to Fotomaç (via A Spor),“Galatasaray, who are following the process, will make an offer [in January]”.

The Turkish media interprets Fernandes’ rejection of United’s renewal terms as a sign that he is heading towards the exit.

The United skipper has recorded six goals and two assists across 14 appearances this season. His future is also one of the major issues awaiting United’s next head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, following Michael Carrick’s departure, with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League after 10 matches.

Six years of goals and trophies at Old Trafford

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP on 30 January 2020. The initial transfer fee was €55 million (£47 million), with performance-related additions capable of taking the total package to €80 million (£67.6 million).

He became United’s permanent captain in July 2023, having already helped the club win the League Cup five months earlier. Fernandes then captained the Red Devils to victory in the FA Cup final in May 2024.

As of 15 November 2026, the attacking midfielder has amassed 341 United appearances, scoring 113 goals and supplying 108 assists.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ Rumours of Fernandes leaving are becoming more persistent

✅ Turkish clubs will pay top wages

⚠️ Turkish media like to dream

⚠️ United won't let star player leave mid-season

⚠️ Fernandes would prefer to be challenging for Champions League

TPP View

While it may be true that Gala will make enquiries in January, this is a very unlikely scenario.

Bruno Fernandes Season so far Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Starts 9 4 0 13 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 4 2 0 6 Non-penalty goals 2 1 0 3 Assists 2 0 0 2 Goals + assists 6 2 0 8 Minutes per goal 203 163 – 192 xG (PL) 3.94 – – 3.94 xA (PL) 2.17 – – 2.17 xG + xA (PL) 6.11 – – 6.11 Avg rating 7.13 7.00 6.30 7.04 Shots 21 10 1 32 Shots on target 7 4 0 11 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Shot accuracy % 33.3% 40.0% 0.0% 34.4% Conversion % 19.0% 20.0% 0.0% 18.8% Passes 532 182 18 732 Accurate passes 430 154 17 601 Pass accuracy % 80.8% 84.6% 94.4% 82.1% Key passes 23 12 2 37 Dribbles attempted 8 2 0 10 Dribbles completed 3 1 0 4 Dribble success % 37.5% 50.0% – 40.0% Tackles 9 3 0 12 Interceptions 2 2 0 4 Tackles + interceptions 11 5 0 16 Blocks 7 0 0 7 Duels 53 19 0 72 Duels won 19 9 0 28 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels won % 35.8% 47.4% – 38.9% Dribbled past 6 0 0 6 Fouls won 6 5 0 11 Fouls committed 10 1 0 11 Offsides 1 0 0 1 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Penalties scored 2 1 0 3 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1 Page 3 of 3 123

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images