INEOS confident of breakthrough in talks with Bruno Fernandes after double contract rejection



Manchester United are set for yet another fresh start under a new manager who has been eyeing the Old Trafford hot seat ever since the great Sir Alex Ferguson called it quits.

Mauricio Pochettino had initially underwhelmed INEOS, but they eventually agreed to appoint the Argentine after encouragement from the Glazers.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has a gargantuan task on his hands, with the Red Devils currently in the relegation zone after 10 Premier League games.

Most players are unfit, squad bonhomie is at an all-time low, and the squad is severely lacking in quality in certain areas.

Pochettino’s first real test

Yet, INEOS are still expecting European football at the end of the season, which is not the ideal condition in which to thrive. But the USMNT boss will have to deal with the hand he has been dealt, including convincing Bruno Fernandes to stay.

The club captain has rejected both of United’s opening offers, and with his contract ending in 2027, déjà vu seems to be striking again.

The Portuguese superstar was close to leaving under Ruben Amorim, before the current AC Milan boss convinced him to stay at Old Trafford.

It must be remembered that the 20-time English league champions have the option of triggering a one-year extension clause in the attacking midfielder’s contract.

INEOS’ stance on Bruno Fernandes

That is the plan for now, with The Sun reporting that club officials are relaxed about the whole situation. They feel both parties will eventually reach a compromise and the 32-year-old will end up staying.

“MANCHESTER UNITED still believe they can convince Bruno Fernandes to sign a new contract. Fernandes has rejected two offers from the club and is about to approach the final six months of his existing deal.

Bruno Fernandes 26/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1

“However, United have the option of an additional year on Fernandes’ deal and are expected to trigger that before January 1 to avoid him striking a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

“With Fernandes effectively still tied to United for a maximum of 18 months, the club have ample time to resolve issues and negotiations are ongoing. A source who knows Fernandes well said: “We’ll get there.”

United must convince Bruno Fernandes to stay

“Club sources say United are relaxed about the situation and that it is common practice for players’ representatives to reject opening offers.”

If United start strongly under Pochettino and INEOS display ambition in January, it will not be hard to convince Bruno Fernandes of the merits of staying.

Despite a poor start to the season, the ex-Sporting CP ace remains the club’s best player and losing him would be a huge blow, something they cannot afford at this stage.

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