

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at the controversial referee calls that dearly cost his side in their dramatic 2-2 draw with Sporting CP.

Controversy galore

Pochettino’s wait for a first United win is set to continue following Wednesday’s draw with Sporting in Lisbon.

The Red Devils were extremely hard done by as two major calls went their way, while goalkeeper Senne Lammens also endured a night to forget.

Shortly before half-time, an Amad Diallo equaliser was ruled out by referee Szymon Marciniak owing to a foul committed by Youri Tielemans moments earlier.

Marciniak permitted play to continue, but blew his whistle as Amad hit the crossbar, meaning that his finish seconds afterwards did not count. Replays plainly showed that Tielemans got the ball cleanly to set up Amad prior to pulling out of the challenge.

Tielemans was also shown a yellow card for his troubles.

Further controversy arose with ten minutes remaining as Suárez scored with an acrobatic finish after Lammens dropped the ball. United protested, but the goal stood for 2-2, and they subsequently had a goal of their own disallowed as the clock ticked down.

It appeared that Kaique had scored an own goal, but after a VAR review, Patrick Dorgu was adjudged to have committed a foul on him, and the goal was chalked off.

The decision appeared puzzling, given that Lammens had been subjected to equally minimal contact at the other end and Sporting’s goal was allowed to stand. To compound matters, Tielemans was shown a red card in the dying stages for a second bookable offence.

A tough result to take but something to build on. https://t.co/wkFfaA2qBC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Pochettino raged at the refereeing standards, while also praising the attitude of his players.

Pochettino’s remarks

The Argentine coach said, “Depends in which way you prefer. So proud of my players. It was a really tough game and I liked the team during the 90 minutes, the personality, the character.”

“It’s difficult to find games a team were more punished in one game.”

“Again, we were punished a lot in different actions that were key. I think everyone that watched the game saw all the actions. What I can say is I feel proud of the players and today we showed the way we want to play with everyone working together. I feel so proud. I told them after the game.”

He added, “These type of situations, we need to double our effort. We need to concentrate more and focus more and try to recover better.”

“With performances like today, that for me is the best medicine to prepare the next game.”

“We need to really believe in our play, we need to believe more and more and more. We need to give the capacity and attitude to perform and improve things. But that is the way we need to show.”

“In the second half we recovered a lot of balls in the opposite half, we were aggressive. That is the way we want to play. We need to go to the next game at Old Trafford and show that type of commitment on the field and play the way we played today.”

"So proud of my players" 🔴 Mauricio Pochettino praises the personality and character of his Man Utd team following their 2-2 draw in Lisbon 🤝 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/6lfST0oIlO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

United are next in action on Saturday when they face Brentford.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images