Phil Neville shocked Paul Pogba can’t get into Manchester United team

Former Manchester United man Phil Neville revealed he’s stunned by Paul Pogba’s exclusion from the starting XI.

The French midfielder doesn’t seem to make as many starts as he typically makes when fit and available, as he has been forced to play a more reduced role.

Many fans feel Pogba hasn’t played well this season so far and they attribute that to the lack of minutes he has gotten.

While Neville is shocked, it can’t be forgotten that the former Juventus man had to battle a bout of Covid-19 and so his struggle after is relatively normal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to throw him in whenever possible but he has failed to impress and as such has been dropped, with the Everton match the most recent example.

According to Manchester Evening News, Neville said: “I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team.

“For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to plan then Pogba has to play.

“You can play one of them: Matic, Fred or McTominay, and then you can play Pogba with (Bruno) Fernandes.”

While Neville has a point, Manchester United will have success with whoever gives their all and performs to a high standard. Superstar names doesn’t mean a thing in such a scenario.

Sir Alex Ferguson clashed and moved on plenty of top quality players and still achieved success with ‘lesser’ players simply because of what they gave.

That’s not to say Pogba doesn’t give anything but rather that United shouldn’t worry if he doesn’t come up with the goods as someone else will step up and take his place.

It’s up to Solskjaer to facilitate such a scenario and the hope is the academy graduate is simply struggling due to fitness and not for any other reason.

