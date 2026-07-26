Picture: Manchester United’s third kit for next season is leaked

Manchester United’s third kit for next season has been leaked online – and it features a new design that is as unique as it is stylish.

Home And Away

Pictures of the home kit for next season appeared as early February this year, featuring the “traditional red as the main colour, complemented by white and black detailing” most commonly associated with Manchester United.

A key change Adidas have made is the striped collar and sleeve cuffs, which are inspired by the club’s iconic Admiral design from the late 1970s.

The away kit, which Michael Carrick’s men debuted in the 5-0 pre-season win over Norwegian side Rosenborg on Friday, is another homage to the past.

The all-blue style – worn by Matheus Cunha below – is reminiscent of United’s first FA Cup triumph under Sir Matt Busby in 1948, while George Best and Bobby Charlton won the club’s first Champions League trophy at Wembley twenty years later in the same colour.

Always bold.

Always brave.

Always United​. 💙 @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 22, 2026

Third Kit

Now, pictures of the third kit on sale next to the home and away versions have emerged online. As shown by The Kitman on X (formerly Twitter), the Red Devils’ third kit next season is an off-white design, with a “simplified Snapdragon sponsor logo” that offers “cleaner front-of-shirt aesthetic”.

Tweet: “#Kitnews as it looks as though the new Manchester United 2026-27 third shirt made by Adidas appears to have been leaked.”

“The adidas shirt features an off-white (cream) base with dark maroon detailing on the collar, sleeve cuffs, adidas logo and Manchester United crest. Black adidas three stripes run across the shoulders, while a subtle tonal graphic inspired by the Lancashire Rose is woven throughout the fabric, adding texture without overpowering the design,” The Kitman describes.

“Reports also indicate the shirt will feature a simplified Snapdragon sponsor logo, using only the brand’s circular icon for a cleaner front-of-shirt aesthetic. Overall, the leaked Manchester United 2026-27 third kit delivers a premium, retro-inspired aesthetic that is already generating plenty of discussion among supporters.”

The Kitman concludes that should the leaks prove accurate, the kit could become “one of adidas’ standout third shirts of the season when it is officially launched.”

A third kit is necessary should the opposition’s own colour scheme clash with both a team’s home and away kits. Crystal Palace, for example, play in red and blue, meaning we will get to see the new addition in action at Selhurst Park.

And the early impressions have been widely positive, with one excited fan describing it as a “real beauty” while another hails it as “stunning”.

Photo by Miguel Saddi Vitorino via Pexels.com

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