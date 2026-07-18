Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Ex-United boss was in line for England job before Tuchel

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a candidate for the England job before Thomas Tuchel took charge of the Three Lions, a bombshell new report has revealed.

Ole at the wheel

Despite having been sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021 with no success in the cup competitions, the Football Association (FA) are understood to have approached Solskjaer in the summer of 2024 about becoming manager.

Sir Gareth Southgate had stepped down the summer prior, following England’s heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Spain in the final of EURO 2024 – their second successive defeat in the final of the European Championship. In the former defender’s place, under-21s boss Lee Carsley had taken charge as interim coach, allowing the FA to source a successor to Southgate.

Now, in a shocking twist, Ben Jacobs and Sam Cohen (GIVEMESPORT) reveal Solskjaer was one of the candidates approached over the role. However, well-placed sources indicate this “contact never developed into a formal process, with Solskjaer never becoming an official candidate” in the way others, such as Pep Guardiola, were.

“While conversations took place, they never progressed significantly and Solskjaer was never viewed as being in the final stages of contention,” the report concludes.

Tuchel falls foul of the same fate as Southgate

After “extensive work [was] carried out behind the scenes”, the FA eventually settled on Tuchel as their leading candidate, with the 52-year-old taking charge in January 2025.

The World Cup qualifiers proved a cakewalk for the German tactician as England won every single game in Group K, scoring 24 goals and conceding zero. This form continued at the actual showpiece tournament in North America this summer, with the Three Lions progressing to the semi-finals, having only been held to a draw once.

However, the results were better than the performances, which were largely reliant upon the brilliance of Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham to carry England to victory where it may not have otherwise been deserved.

Tuchel’s luck finally ran out in the cruellest of fashions in the semi-final clash with historic rivals Argentina on a sweltering Wednesday night in Atlanta. Leading 1-0 through an Anthony Gordon goal in the 55th minute, the former Chelsea boss opted to shut up shop, despite so much of the game still left to play.

Predictably, with Lionel Messi pulling the strings, Argentina took full control of the second half, attacking England’s box at will as there was no threat on the counter to account for. As the clock struck 85 minutes, England had one foot in the final.

Seven minutes later, Argentina had both of theirs after a brutal one-two knockout blow, first from Enzo Fernandez then from Lautaro Martinez, turned the game on its head. Bruised, battered, and berefet of ideas, England were completely shaken, with the match finishing 2-1 without a chance for them to respond.

There has been a nationwide inquest into how Tuchel conspired to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, with his use – or misuse, to be more accurate – of Kobbie Mainoo chief amongst the criticisms levelled at him.

Whether Solskjaer would have fared any better is far from certain, however, especially when Manchester United’s defeat in the Europa League final at the hands of Villarreal is factored in.

Featured image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

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