Barcelona’s move for Juan Foyth could free up Sergino Dest to Manchester United

As the end of the summer transfer window draws nearer, the number of players being linked to Manchester United increase by the hour.

United’s need to recruit in midfield and attack are dominating headlines. Real Madrid’s Casemiro seems to be the most likely arrival as of now.

Another slot where Erik ten Hag is keen to improve is the right-back slot. The Dutch boss is not the biggest fan of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot seems to be his preferred full-back.

But Ten Hag has spoken of the need to have two players for each position and there have been links with the likes of Barcelona’s Sergino Dest and Borussia Dortmund full-back Thomas Meunier.

The La Liga giants are after a right-back and Xavi is open to letting the American defender leave. It seems like the dominoes will start falling as soon as one club makes a move.

Barcelona are not discussing with Man United for Dalot while Meunier deal is still quiet. Juan Foyth, favourite option but negotiations at early stages with Villarreal. It will take some time. 🔵🔴 #FCB Dest still wants to stay – but Barça hope PL clubs can attract him. pic.twitter.com/1nie6ydz17 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club are not looking at acquiring Dalot. It was previously reported that both United full-backs were on their list of targets.

Barca going after Foyth

Meunier’s name has also been linked with Barca but as of now, no concrete talks have started. And as of now, Juan Foyth of Villareal seems to be the most likely arrival at Camp Nou.

Negotiations are at an early stage between clubs and it is likely to be a long-drawn process considering that Barca still need to offload players in order to make room for further incomings.

The La Liga club are trying to get rid of Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Dest wants to stay and fight for his place but Barca are hopeful that United or Chelsea will come in with a late bid.

Dest has previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax and the Dutch manager would be keen on reuniting with his former protege. The American would be the ideal long-term choice at United.

According to Gerard Romero, the Yellow Submarines are even looking for a replacement for Foyth. Villareal would ideally like to be paid €42 million to part with the 24-year-old.

The last 10 days of the transfer window are going to be hectic and one completed deal could lead to a cascading effect as multiple teams try to strengthen their squad.



