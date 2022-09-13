Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Luke Shaw injury status revealed ahead of Sheriff Tiraspol tie



Manchester United have received a triple training boost ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

Marcus Rashford has been spotted at training, easing fears that he might have a hamstring injury after being substituted against Arsenal last Sunday.

In the continued absence through injury of Antony Martial and the poor form of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have become reliant on Rashford to provide the cutting edge to the attack.

He has not disappointed, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists so far this season.

Another star spotted in training was Donny van de Beek, who was expected to start last week’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad, but pulled out late with an undisclosed injury.

It had been hoped that Van de Beek could recover some of the form this season that prompted United to buy him from Ajax in 2020, especially given the fact that he would be reunited with his old manager Ten Hag.

However, he did not impress on the pre-season tour and has hardly featured in the Premier League so far this season.

Another player who had been struggling for form, Luke Shaw, is also back in training, according to The MEN.

Shaw started the season as United’s first choice left back but has lost his place to the raw talent of new signing, Tyrell Malacia, at left back.

The availability of the three stars means that Ten Hag will have an almost full-strength squad to choose from on Thursday, with only Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri unavailable.

United will want to make no mistake against the Moldovan minnows having lost their home tie with Sociedad.

With Sunday’s Premier League match with Leeds cancelled, we can expect Ten Hag to field his strongest possible side for the game.







