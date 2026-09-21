355 minutes, 0 goals, 0 assists: is Man United star derailing Michael Carrick’s season?

Marcus Rashford has failed to score or provide an assist across his first five Premier League appearances for Manchester United in 2026/27.

The forward has played 355 minutes, started four matches and taken 13 shots, leaving his early-season attacking output well below the standard required of United’s number nine.

United return has yet to produce a lift

Rashford began the campaign back at Old Trafford after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona. His Barcelona loan started in July 2025 before he returned to United at the end of June 2026.

The 28-year-old remains under contract until June 2028 and has been given the number nine shirt, placing further focus on his contribution in the final third.

His latest appearance came in United’s 1-1 draw away to Fulham, when he received a match rating of 6.7. TPP subsequently covered the questions surrounding Rashford’s England prospects following the result.

Shot volume offers little comfort

Data published by Sofascore shows that Rashford is averaging 2.6 shots per appearance, including 0.8 efforts on target. He has taken eight attempts from inside the penalty area and five from outside it.

That volume has produced no goals from an expected-goals total of 0.77. The underlying figure indicates that United have not consistently supplied him with high-quality opportunities, but a zero per cent conversion rate and two big chances missed still reflect poorly on his finishing.

His creative figures provide only limited consolation. Rashford is making 2.6 key passes per game, yet he has accumulated just 0.42 expected assists and has not created a big chance.

There is also considerable room for improvement in his delivery. Only 11 per cent of his attempted crosses have found a team-mate, while his passing accuracy in the opposition half stands at 78 per cent.

Rashford has completed 53 per cent of his dribbles and won 58 per cent of his total duels. Those returns are respectable for an attacker, although losing possession 12.8 times per appearance has reduced the value of some of his progressive work.

His physical numbers do not suggest a lack of movement. The England international is covering 10 kilometres per 90 minutes, making 14.2 sprints and recording a top speed of 33.4 kilometres per hour. The central concern is therefore the limited end product generated from that activity.

Five appearances represent a relatively small sample, but 355 minutes are enough for the absence of any direct goal contribution to become a legitimate concern.

Rashford’s running and chance involvement offer some foundations, yet United need those actions to translate into decisive moments. Until his shot conversion or creative output improves, his comeback will continue to look unconvincing.

Statistic 2026/27 Premier League total Appearances 5 Starts 4 Minutes 355 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.77 Expected assists 0.42 Shots per game 2.6 Key passes per game 2.6 Suc. dribbles per game 1.6 Acc. crosses< per game 0.4 Possession won (final third) 0

Final Thoughts

Rashford has no goals or assists in five league appearances.

He has recorded 0.77 expected goals from 13 shots.

The forward has missed two big chances.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images