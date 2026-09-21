Key Man United star set to undergo MRI scan today as injury fears seriously heighten



Manchester United have reportedly made a major decision on Benjamin Sesko following the commencement of the September international break.

Injured

Sesko missed United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham due to an injury, with Michael Carrick once again deploying Matheus Cunha up front.

Cunha scored a late goal for United to ensure the spoils were shared at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick revealed that Sesko had picked up an issue and was set to be assessed by the club’s medical staff.

According to news outlet Ekipa, Sesko’s injury is sparking concerns as it could be the same problem that caused him to miss the final fixtures of last term, pre-season and the start of the current campaign.

Ekipa note, “It doesn’t look good because of history and past patterns, but it doesn’t look good either according to the logic of sports injuries, among which the most annoying, unpredictable and persistent are those that cannot – to put it very simply – be simply repaired, patched, sewn or bandaged, however you want.”

“What is so worrying is that all these conditions, which can cause a bone to hurt for so long despite the complete absence of a classic fracture or something similar, are usually chronic.”

“This means that not only can they, by definition, drag on from March to September (and apparently soon into October), but they also have a very uncertain prognosis for the future. We will not go into various inflammations, problems with the internal structures of the bones and blood circulation – we have very little knowledge about all this.”

Planet Nogomet say that Sesko will undergo an MRI scan in London today as United seek to determine the exact nature and extent of his injury.

Insider Sam Cohen has shared an update, indicating that Sesko is poised to withdraw from international duty with Slovenia.

Sesko latest

Cohen writes on X, “BREAKING: Understand Benjamin Sesko expected to MISS Slovenia’s upcoming international fixtures due to shin problem.”

“The Manchester United striker will undergo exams today to determine the extent of the injury.”

“Another potential headache for Carrick, who will be hoping for positive news following today’s examinations.”

🔴 BREAKING: Understand Benjamin Sesko expected to MISS Slovenia’s upcoming international fixtures due to shin problem 🔵 The Manchester United striker will undergo exams today to determine the extent of the injury 🟡 Another potential headache for Carrick, who will be hoping… — Sam C (@SamC_reports) September 21, 2026

Sesko last made an appearance for his country in October 2025.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images