The details behind Liverpool’s shocking hijack of Manchester United’s pursuit of Cody Gakpo



Cody Gakpo will join Liverpool instead of Manchester United.

Yesterday night, news broke that United’s bitter rivals had joined the race for Gakpo. Soon after that revelation, it was reported that the Merseyside club had agreed a fee with PSV Eindhoven for Gakpo’s transfer.

The Dutchman is expected at Anfield imminently to complete his medical before signing a six-year deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have had a successful history of gazumping their rivals regarding transfers recently. The Gakpo deal was reminiscent to what the Reds had pulled off when they hijacked Tottenham in the pursuit of Luis Diaz last January.

The Mirror’s Simon Mullock and Nathan Ridley report that United found out ahead of time about Gakpo’s transfer to Liverpool.

Once United found out, they decided not to rival Liverpool for Gakpo’s signing.

The Mirror indicates, “Jurgen Klopp and Co have trumped United’s efforts and are close signing the sought-after Dutch forward. Gakpo, 23, is now en route to Merseyside and set to complete a medical before officially becoming a Liverpool player.”

“The deal is understood to cost a total of €51million (£45m) and while United had been negotiating around that figure, Anfield chiefs were willing to pay more of the fee up front in a lump sum worth £37m, an offer which appealed to PSV.”

“When officials at Old Trafford – who were keen on an alternative payment structure – learned of Liverpool’s progress, they decided not to make a counter-offer and admit defeat.”

This transfer blow comes after a recent report indicated that United had opened talks with PSV over a transfer for Gakpo.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played a crucial role in convincing Gakpo to move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The two were together for weeks during the World Cup before the Netherlands got eliminated in the quarter-finals of the tournament by Argentina.



