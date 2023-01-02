Manchester United ignite interest in Roma’s Tammy Abraham



Manchester United will turn their interest to Tammy Abraham following Cody Gakpo’s disappointing move to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag has stated in interviews that it is important for the club to find the right striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Currently, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are the only players who can perform in this role.

However, it is likely that they will always both start together meaning that no backup striker will be on the bench with quality first-team experience.

Man United’s interest in Gakpo stretches back to Ten Hag’s arrival at the club with the pair even sharing the same agent.

The unexpected transfer will no doubt come down to finances with the club exploring the loan market instead.

However, with Gakpo officially off the cards, it means that Abraham has become the next player rumoured to be a target.

Fichajes reports that United will not give up their pursuit of signing a striker during the January transfer window.

Abraham, who already has Premier League experience with Chelsea, could be seen as a quality option up top.

Last season, he helped Roma win the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League and scored 27 goals in all competitions.

United have been looking for a striker who can contribute this many goals for a couple of seasons.

The outlet reports that he is on United’s shortlist with Joao Felix, another player rumoured to be joining on loan. Goncalo Ramos and Rafael Leao are also mentioned.

Ten Hag’s priority will be to reinforce the squad’s attack following the departure of Ronaldo.

With the club sitting in fourth place, it will also be the manager’s top interest to secure a more comfortable position at the top of the table.







