Bayern Munich want Manchester United target Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to renew contract



Bayern Munich are set to focus on renewing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contract rather than signing another forward this January.

Manchester United have been linked with the Cameroon international, who has six months left on his current deal, as Erik ten Hag seeks to bring in a recognised no. 9 to the club.

Choupo-Moting has been one of European football’s elite strikers this season, having scored 11 goals for Bayern in all competitions.

Ten Hag has admitted that United are in urgent need of a striker, but that the search depends on them finding “the right player”. United’s interest in Choupo-Moting is said to be “intensive”, according to Sky Germany.

Prior to United’s victory against Bournemouth, Ten Hag relayed his staff’s thinking on the situation up front to the press:

“I think we have a good team when all the players are available, but with many games coming up, I think there is a need [for a new striker],

“But you need one who can have an impact, otherwise you are just burning money and you don’t strengthen the squad. It doesn’t help you.”

Alongside Choupo-Moting – who has Premier League experience having played for Stoke City and experience in winning titles with Paris Saint-Germain – United have been linked with Youssoufa Moukoko, João Félix, Vincent Aboubakar, and, most recently, Woug Weghorst.

Bayern, however, are aiming to tie Choupo-Moting down to a fresh contract to steer away United’s “concrete interest” in the player. The German side were rumoured to be interested in pursuing Bundesliga forwards Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has reported:

“The focus is on Choupo’s contract extension despite the intensive interest of Manchester United, which is concrete.”

It is no surprise that Bayern are aiming to keep Choupo-Moting past January. The German giants would most likely be forced into accepting a minimal offer for the 33-year-old due to his impending contract expiration.

Bayern, however, are consistently shrewd in the transfer window and wise when letting players leave the club, but given Choupo-Moting’s surprising importance to Julian Nagelsmann’s squad this season, such a manoeuvre for United would never have been an easy feat.

