Christian Eriksen is seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after FA Cup win over Reading

Christian Eriksen was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

The Danish midfielder seems to have sustained an injury in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup.

🚨🚨| Christian Eriksen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

pic.twitter.com/LKPOyflKDi — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 28, 2023

Eriksen was substituted for Fred in the 57th minute, but no one thought it would be such a severe injury.

He has been one of United’s most reliable and consistent players this season.

Eriksen often goes unnoticed because of the way he plays, but he has been vital to United’s overall success.

The 30 year old often drops deep to facilitate the build-up phase, helping Casemiro.

In attack, he is very effective, using his vision to break lines easily.

It is to be seen for how long he is ruled out.

United play 10 games in 32 days and lacks the squad depth to compete in multiple competitions.

The board must back Ten Hag this window and provide him with a short-term solution to this problem.

United do not have another player in midfield of the profile of Eriksen.

Fred and Scott McTominay are not technically proficient at playing his position.

Ten Hag will be gutted by this news, especially after such a positive performance.

United must find a solution with three days left of the winter transfer window.