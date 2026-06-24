Radek Vitek: United forced to change their stance



While midfield seems to be Manchester United’s current priority in the transfer market, INEOS do need to pay heed to their goalkeeping department as well.

Senne Lammens has cemented his spot as the undisputed No. 1 following a brilliant debut season, but the Belgian needs a deputy, with the Red Devils set to play in four competitions.

Andre Onana is likely to be sold, despite his wishes to resurrect his United career, with two Turkish teams battling for his signature.

Altay Bayindir is also expected to follow suit. Tom Heaton did sign a contract extension, but he is seen as more of a dressing room leader at this stage of his career, rather than a backup keeper.

Radek Vitek U-turn

Links with quite a few keepers, both in England and abroad have emerged, but INEOS could save a lot of money if they promote from within.

Radek Vitek is waiting to step up to the plate after a stunning loan spell with Bristol City in the Championship.

Obviously, the 22-year-old wants regular minutes after the season he just had, but he is likely to play a few cup games at most if he stays at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person has relayed that INEOS are ruthlessly looking to offload him and want £10 million from his sale, all of which will count as pure profit.

United could do with a homegrown star

The better thing would have been to loan him out considering his immense potential or to have him compete with Lammens and The Daily Mail have now reported that United are considering changing their stance.

They have reported that the shot-stopper from Czechia will feature in pre-season, where he will look to impress Michael Carrick.

Should the head coach decide against keeping him onboard, the three-time Champions League winners will loan him out again instead of selling him.

“Radek Vitek is expected to feature in pre-season before going out on loan again.”

UEFA’s new homegrown rule and finances might dictate United’s final decision on this matter. Both fans and Radek Vitek himself will be watching on with keen interest.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social