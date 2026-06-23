Lisandro Martinez fires reaction after Argentina’s World Cup win vs. Austria



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was in a very triumphant mood after helping Argentina to see off Austria and book their place in the next round of the 2026 World Cup.

Fine form

Argentina are enjoying a fabulous World Cup campaign, largely thanks to the heroics of their captain and talisman Lionel Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been unstoppable so far at the tournament, scoring all five goals for Argentina in their wins against Algeria and Austria. He bagged a sensational hat-trick in the opener vs. Algeria and followed that up with another equally impressive brace on Monday.

However, Argentina’s defensive solidity has been equally vital, with Martínez playing a central role in that resilience.

With consecutive clean sheets to his name, the United star has been faultless for Argentina, translating his everyday club consistency into flawless performances on football’s ultimate stage.

In the meeting with Austria, Martinez contributed seven clearances, 94% pass accuracy and three ball recoveries. He also won three of the four aerial duels that he contested.

After the final whistle, Martinez took to social media to celebrate Argentina’s victory.

Martinez’s reaction

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Another step forward. We fought together and achieved a huge victory.”

“Go Argentina!!”

Martinez also spoke to the media and was full of praise for Messi, insisting that no one else in football compares to the iconic forward, who turns 39 on Wednesday.

“Honestly, there are no words – all we can do is enjoy it. There’s no point comparing him to anyone else because he’s in a league of his own; he stands alone at the top.”

“All we can do is enjoy it, enjoy it. I’m lost for words; I can’t find the words. I just feel such immense joy at having him here day in, day out, and that he’s Argentine.”

“We really must appreciate him.”

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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