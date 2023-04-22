Bayern Munich and Manchester United to go head-to-head for multiple striker targets this summer

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League, after a humiliating 3-0 second leg away defeat against Sevilla on Thursday.

The defeat exposed gaping holes in the United squad, which has been blighted by a combination of injuries and suspensions, furthering the argument for reinforcements in the summer.

A new number 9 is top of the priority list for Erik ten Hag, and a number of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, SL Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal kolo Muani are three names that have been touted as possible options in attack for the Red Devils, alongside Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, who remains a long term target since the days of Ole gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

All four are likely to be targeted by a number of top sides across Europe, principal among them Bavarian giants Bayern Munich, who are yet to truly fill Robert Lewandowski’s massive shoes.

In his latest edition of Fact Files for CaughtOffside, German transfer expert Christian Falk addressed the possibility of Bayern Munich and Manchester United going head to head for the same options this summer.

The Bavarians missed out on Erling Haaland to United’s next door neighbours Manchester City, but they will not be backing down this time around.

Bayern rarely tend to pay over €100m for a player, but according to Falk, they are ready to go all out and spend big money in order to get their man.

Harry Kane remains a principal target for both Bayern and United but the German champions are aware that the England captain wants to stay on in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen is another who could soon be the subject of an intense tug of war between the two sides, but the Nigerian International’s price tag of €150m, which has been reported by the Italian press, may prove to be too steep for Bayern.

Kolo Muani, on the other hand, having had a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga, is favoured by new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel and seems very attainable, with Frankfurt already resigned to losing their star man.

Die Adler have already started planning for life without the Frenchman, with the likes of Omar Marmoush from Wolfsburg and Elye Wahi from Montpellier being touted as possible replacements.

Kolo Muani has also been scouted on several occasions by United, and his signature is another that could spark a bidding war between the two sides.

Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund has also been closely followed by Die Roten, and could be targeted if their principal options don’t pan out.

Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial remain United’s only two options in the striking department for the moment.

While Weghorst has had a positive effect on the side with his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play via adept lay-offs and intelligent pressing, his lack of goals is a serious concern.

Equally concerning has been Martial’s injury record this term and, despite impressing whenever he’s been on the pitch, the Frenchman cannot be relied upon to stay fit and lead the line for a majority of a season.

United and Bayern both desperately need the services of a top marksman this summer, and it will be interesting to see who they target moving forward, with a plethora of options all vying for a blockbuster summer move.