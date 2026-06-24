Angus Gunn: Man United’s interest in Scottish goalkeeper explained

Manchester United are considering a surprise swoop for Scottish shot-stopper Angus Gunn, according to a new report.

Revamp between the sticks

While a major overhaul in midfield is the priority this summer, with a £39 million deal already struck for Atalanta dynamo Ederson, United are also looking to revamp their goalkeeping unit.

Senne Lammens‘ emergence as No.1 was one of the highlights last season, with the 23-year-old Belgium international imbuing the defence with a sense of calm and solidity.

Having been signed for £18.1 million from Royal Antwerp, when then-head coach Ruben Amorim was actively pushing for a big-money raid for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, Lammens has proven to be one of the best pieces of business at Old Trafford in recent memory.

These impressive performances stand in direct contrast to the woeful pairing of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, who preceded him, though Bayindir’s shortcomings as a £4.3 million signing pale in comparison to the £47.2 million that was wasted capturing Onana from Inter Milan.

United are intent on sealing permanent departures for both, with Türkiye considered their most likely destination, as a move to a top European club is almost certainly ruled out.

Onana spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, where the 30-year-old Cameroonian won the Turkish Cup, and the Black Sea Storm are keen for him to remain. Bayindir has been strongly linked with Besiktas, though Onana is also a target.

New Number Two

If, as expected, both departures are sealed, United will need a new No.2 to back up Lammens, having secured third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton for another season after a one-year contract extension.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone, who came through Manchester United’s academy, is one option on the club’s radar after the Black Country side were relegated last season.

A surprise swoop for Leeds United’s Karl Darlow is also being explored, with the 35-year-old Welshman’s contract at Elland Road set to expire. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, though the club have just struck a deal to sign ex-Red Devil Martin Dubravka.

But The Sun now reports Gunn – Scotland’s No.1 at the World Cup, who kept his country’s first clean sheet in four decades against Haiti – is another target in the crosshairs at Old Trafford.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, the 30-year-old goalkeeper was released by Nottingham Forest earlier this month, meaning he is available on a free transfer. He has previously enjoyed spells at Norwich City, Southampton, and Stoke City.

Standing 6’5″ with a wealth of experience across the English football pyramid, Gunn would be a sensible – and budget-friendly – addition to support Lammens. His arrival would also signal the exits of Onana and Bayindir, which will bring every Manchester United fan almost immeasurable joy.

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