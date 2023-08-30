Home » Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United to bid for Sofyan Amrabat

by Darragh Fox
Man United target Sofyan Amrabat playing for Morocco


Manchester United are preparing a formal bid for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has revealed United consider the Moroccan midfielder their “top target” and Old Trafford officials are set to send an official opening offer to Fiorentina.

Reports earlier in the day, conversely, suggested United had made a loan offer for Amrabat. 

The Athletic contended this was the only type of move United’s current economic situation could afford, with the club constrained by Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Gianluca Di Marzio asserted this loan offer had been rejected with Fiorentina “holding firm” on Amrabat.

Fellow Italian reporter, Alfredo Pedullà, further complicated matters, revealing the Italian side had accepted an offer from Nottingham Forest, worth in excess of £20 million with add-ons, for the Moroccan.

Amrabat has reportedly turned down this offer, however, with his eyes set firmly on a switch to Old Trafford.

Romano disputes these reports of a loan offer from United, stating “no loan proposal” has been sent to Fiorentina.

He does reveal the Italian club could be “open” to such a move though, if it includes an “obligation to buy” based on certain conditions.

Amrabat has only one year remaining on his deal with Fiorentina, though the club reserves the right to extend this by another season if they wish. A loan offer, with an obligation to buy included, could represent a happy medium for the two clubs.

United would land their long-term midfield target on an initial loan, satisfying their immediate FFP concerns, while delaying the potential transfer fee until next year.

Fiorentina would be rid of a player who is desperate to leave but, based on achievable stipulations, would still receive a transfer fee further down the line.

A win-win for all parties but, most noticeably, for Sofyan Amrabat himself.

