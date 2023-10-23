Casemiro regrets joining Manchester United



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro reportedly regrets making the move from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022.

United forked out £70m to sign Casemiro from Los Blancos after their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong failed.

Casemiro had an incredible maiden season in England and was arguably the Red Devils’ player of the season, during a campaign in which the club finished in third place and won the Carabao Cup.

However this term, the Brazilian has demonstrated a sharp decline in his performances and there are already questions about his long-term suitability to Ten Hag’s plans.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that incoming partial investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe questioned the shrewdness in signing Casemiro.

It was indicated that the INEOS billionaire pinpointed the 31-year-old’s recruitment as an example of United’s wastefulness in the market.

Despite scoring four goals, the player has been below par. He has been accused of frequently abandoning his position to go forward in search of goalscoring opportunities.

In addition to this, Casemiro seems to have developed a habit of recklessly diving into challenges and if evaded, render him completely out of the game.

The gritty and no-nonsense midfield displays that characterised his game last season are no longer present. At the moment, he is in Brazil recovering from an injury picked up during the international break.

He is expected to be back, just in time for the Manchester derby on October 29.

According to El Nacional, Casemiro harbours some regrets over his decision to leave Spain for United.

The Catalan publication states, “Old Trafford are not happy with the Brazil international, and the 31-year-old is also not proud of the decision he made just over 12 months ago.”

“He regrets having left Madrid to join a team where there is a worrying institutional instability, and the only title they have won has been the Carabao Cup.”

Apparently, another reason for Casemiro’s unhappiness at United is that his mistakes are being punished more than they were in Spain. He has picked up more red cards during his short spell with the 20-time English champions than he did during his entire team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

El Nacional states that the writing is on the wall for Casemiro, who is aware that his side are exploring the signing of his replacement – Benfica’s Joao Neves.

United are very interested in Neves and could swoop in for him in a year’s time.

Benfica want nothing less than €70m for Neves.

