Mary Earps crowned Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper for second year

Manchester United goalkeeper, Mary Earps, has won the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award for the second consecutive year.

Earps scooped the award last year after a successful 2022 which saw her and her fellow Lionesses crowned European Champions.

This year, England made it to the World Cup final where they were narrowly beaten by Spain.

For Earps there was personal achievement as she took on sporting giants Nike and won.

Earps said in her speech: “I want to say thank you to my teammates, I feel incredibly privileged to be able to be on a pitch with you and learn from you.

“Thank you to all my coaches at England and United, I’m just blown away. I think I talk about that it’s not been the easiest journey to get here, some would say I took the scenic route and I had to wait a long time for this kind of success but looking back now it makes sense what I went through.”

The England shot-stopper was nominated alongside West Ham and Australia keeper Mackenzie Arnold and Spain’s Catalina Coll.

Earps attended the award show alongside her Lionesses teammates and coach Sarina Wiegman, who won the Best Women’s Coach Award.

In her speech Wiegman said: “Wow. Some of you think ‘there she is again’ I am so sorry about that. I feel very humble and privileged that I am here again.

“Thank you to the FA for their support and all our staff and to all our players they did so well. Lots of things were thrown in front of us and we did so well.”

Wiegman beat Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez, and Chelsea’s Emma Hayes to the award.

The FIFA Fifpro women’s world XI includes Mary Earps and United teammate Ella Toone.