Bruno Fernandes: United ace makes major demand to extend stay

Manchester United are preparing for a blockbuster summer transfer window, during which they are expected to invest heavily in the squad once again. The Red Devils are third in the Premier League after 34 games and are close to securing Champions League football for next season.

The English giants have turned over a new leaf since the arrival of caretaker manager Michael Carrick in January. The Englishman has masterminded a run of nine wins and two defeats in his 13 games in charge so far, and is in the running for the full-time job as well.

United have rediscovered their former swagger under Carrick, who appears to have rejuvenated a team that had been held back by former head coach Ruben Amorim’s rigid 3-4-3 formation. The Red Devils have enjoyed solidity at the back after switching to a back four, while they have also scored 24 goals under the Englishman.

While the entire team has improved, the player who stands out the most is Bruno Fernandes. Reinstated in his favoured No. 10 position by Carrick, the Portuguese maestro has been in the form of his life of late and is now on the brink of creating history.

The Premier League’s assist record on the line

On Monday, Fernandes set up Benjamin Sesko to score United’s second of the night in a pulsating 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. In the process, the Portuguese picked up his 19th league assist of the campaign.

He is now one short of the Premier League assist record set by Thierry Henry and equalled by Kevin De Bruyne, and has four games to etch his name in history. Fernandes has registered eight goals and 20 assists in all competitions in 33 appearances this season, all but one of which have been starts.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 31 8 19 4 - 2,708' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 33 32 8 20 4 - 2,843'

United next face Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend, followed by games against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton & Hove Albion. Picking up two assists in those fixtures could help Fernandes set a new record.

Fernandes’ contract expires in just over a year, and a previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United are planning to tie their skipper down to a new deal. An update on the player’s future has now arrived.

Fernandes wants assurances from United

According to The Telegraph, United are keen for Fernandes to stay, but the player wants assurances before committing his future at Old Trafford. The report states: “Manchester United are determined to keep Bruno Fernandes this summer but their captain wants assurances over the club’s ambitions. Old Trafford officials have made it abundantly clear to the Portugal midfielder that he is a vital part of their plans.”

Fernandes reportedly has a £56.3 million release clause in his deal that is active until July this year. That has added further intrigue to his future ahead of the summer.

The report insists that the Red Devils are hoping that their desire to build a squad fit to win trophies will help convince their talismanic skipper, adding: “Fernandes has made clear his desire to win the Premier League and Champions League and sources close to the player believe he wants reassurances about United’s ambitions.”

“It is unclear at this stage if Fernandes is waiting to see how United’s transfer plans unfold. But the club hope their aim to build a squad that can compete for the biggest trophies will resonate with their captain and talisman.”

United are expected to reinforce the midfield this summer to offset Casemiro’s departure, and Ugarte’s possible sale. The report, however, adds that INEOS could sign three new midfielders this year.

Final Thoughts

While Fernandes will turn 32 in September, his recent performances suggest that he still has a lot of football left in him. The Portuguese has an impeccable fitness record and has shown no signs of slowing down, so fans will hope that INEOS can convince him to extend his stay.

Bruno Fernandes has created 114 chances in the Premier League this season. It’s his equal second most creative season to date, only in 22/23 did he create more chances (119). Another record in sight. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/4C8nL9n2Vz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 28, 2026

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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