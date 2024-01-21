Manchester United prepared to perform transfer U-turn and “relax stance” on Amad Diallo



Manchester United are reportedly willing to relax their stance on Amad Diallo and let him leave on loan before the January transfer window closes.

Amad enjoyed a very successful time out on loan with Sunderland last season as the Black Cats narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

The Ivorian striker managed an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 39 Championship appearances at the Stadium of Light.

Amad has been linked to a number of clubs in England’s second division said to be interested in adding him to their ranks for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Teams like Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Leicester City and of course, Sunderland are all understood to be admirers of the United winger.

Amad recently moved to quash rumours suggesting that Boro were winning the race to secure his services. He stated in very clear terms that he would only join Sunderland if he were to complete a temporary switch from Old Trafford.

It was also relayed that United and Erik ten Hag envision that the 21-year-old has a big role to play in the team this term and so a decision was made to keep him rather than letting him leave.

Fabrizio Romano later revealed that Amad and Ten Hag had a conversation where it was decided that the player would stay with the Red Devils.

However, according to Goal, while United retain full belief in Amad and his ability, the 20-time English champions’ “stance may be relaxed” with several suitors ready to swoop in and take the forward.

This represents a big break from United’s earlier position on Amad’s immediate future.

A few days ago, Sunderland boss Michael Beale confirmed that his side would welcome Amad with open arms if he were to suddenly become available.

Beale said, “We’ve made it really clear to them that we would be in there but Man United really value him as well. He could have an interesting second half of the season in-house but if he was to go out on loan, I can assure you, they are well aware we would want him to come back here.”

“Putting finances aside – because that’s the big thing isn’t it – I know he loved his time here, the fans loved him and he was well-loved in the changing room. When I came here, it was something that if it could happen, it would happen but I think Man United realise they have a very good football player on their hands.”

If the update by Goal is anything to go by, Sunderland may get their chance to land Amad soon.

