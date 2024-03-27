Manchester United could be tempted to cash in on Christian Eriksen in the summer



Profitable sales are not generally the norm at Manchester United where players are bought at inflated prices and the club has to take a hit to shift them.

However, they could finally have one on a marquee player and shift some big wages in the process as well.

Football Insider reports that United are finally ready to accept offers for Christian Eriksen in the summer.

The Dane has completely fallen out of favour in Erik ten Hag’s new intense pressing system and with the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, has fallen further in the pecking order.

He arrived as a free agent in Ten Hag’s first summer and played a crucial role in a successful first season under the Dutchman.

Therefore, there is still interest in him from many sides, with Saudi Arabia, in particular, an interesting option for two reasons.

Firstly, it would put United in a beneficial situation they wouldn’t have to subsidise a portion of his wages.

More importantly, United might even end up getting a fee for the player even if it’s not much but considering he came as a free agent, there’s profit to be had.

Eriksen has already confirmed that he is unhappy at his lack of game time, a sentiment echoed by Denmark’s manager as well who is having to field a less-than-match fit Dane internationally.

Therefore, if the finances are right, this is a move that could be beneficial for all sides in a rare sight at Old Trafford.

Eriksen can move to a team that will treat him as a marquee player while United will free up wages and turn a profit on a free agent.

A win-win situation for everyone involved and a saga that will surely dominate the headlines in the summer.