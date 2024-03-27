Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to build Manchester United’s future around Alejandro Garnacho



Manchester United are refusing to entertain transfer bids for Alejandro Garnacho this summer due to the role that Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes the Argentine will play in building the team going into the future.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, Madrid President Florentino Perez expressed an interest in the 19-year-old winger, reportedly gearing up for a trip to Manchester in order to arrange Garnacho’s transfer.

The Sun claimed that La Liga giants would be looking to submit an £86million bid for the winger.

Ultimately, Los Galacticos are expected to fail in their bid to lure Garnacho to Madrid, TalkSPORT claimed, with Man United unwilling to part ways with the winger.

According to the UK sports news site, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Garnacho as a crucial player whom he can “mould [the] club’s future around.”

While the Argentine emerged as an impact player off the bench last season, he has since become a crucial member of Erik ten Hag’s starting 11.

Garnacho proved to be a major difference-maker in United’s thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals, creating five chances and grabbing an assist.

This season, the rising star has scored five goals and contributed three assists in 26 Premier League appearances. He has completed 79% of his total passes this season (Sofascore).

This included two decisive goals to seal a 3-2 win over Aston Villa and an assist to lift United to a 2-1 win over Chelsea – both crucial victories.

Last night, Garnacho proved himself on the international stage, starting for Argentina in a 3-1 win over Costa Rica and completing 33 of his 38 passes.

Continually proving his worth throughout the season, it comes as no surprise that Garnacho is being viewed as a favourite to be named Manchester United’s Player of the Year.

With interest in Garnacho mounting, Erik ten Hag will do well to keep a hold of the Argentine as United look to improve on this season’s performance in their following campaign, while building toward the long-term future.



