Wayne Rooney hails Michael Carrick for delivering something United have lacked since Sir Alex retired



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that Michael Carrick achieved something the club hasn’t managed since Sir Alex Ferguson left during Saturday’s thrilling victory over Manchester City.

United sink City

In what was Carrick’s first assignment since he was named interim head coach, a dominant United beat City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

United played with intent from the first minute, creating chances and getting stuck into challenges and duels. Amad and Bruno Fernandes both found the back of the net but their goals were ruled out for offside calls. Bryan Mbeumo and Casemiro also drew fine saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was not until the 65th minute that the Red Devils finally broke the deadlock, with Mbeumo finishing off a devastating counter-attack.

Patrick Dorgu made it 2-0 just 11 minutes later when he shook off Rico Lewis to meet a sublime delivery from substitute Matheus Cunha. Amad struck the post late on, while Mason Mount saw a would-be third goal ruled out for offside.

United delivered a sensational performance, subduing City with apparent ease. With Old Trafford absolutely rocking, a triumphant Carrick later noted the stadium can be a magical place.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Rooney could not hide his joy as he praised Carrick for restoring the “United DNA,” insisting it hasn’t been replicated since the legendary Sir Alex retired.

Rooney’s verdict

United’s record goalscorer said [via Football365], “Obviously I’m absolutely delighted. I think the team spirit, the work rate, the energy, everything about that team was fantastic today. I’m absolutely buzzing for the players, for the fans – the fans have been starved of that over the last few years.”

“I know it’s only one performance but I think everyone could see how exciting that team can be.”

“You hear everyone, especially us as ex-players, talk about the United DNA and that has just shown what it is. Work rate off the ball, wingers getting back filling in and helping out the full-backs.”

Rooney continued, “And the goals; crosses in the box and desire to get on the end of it. The first goal, counter-attack, sitting in and breaking fast – that is the United DNA and that was what we’ve been missing. And hopefully this continues.”

“The work rate, the shape, the organisation of Manchester United today, the desire to get back and double up and help your teammates out and tackle and run without the ball, as quickly backwards and you do forwards. I think that was really evident today.”

United are next in action next Sunday when they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social



