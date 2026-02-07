Glazers make huge bid for Indian Premier League teams

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are planning their next sports purchase.

Deeply unpopular

In spite of Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying a minority stake in the club and taking over control of sporting decisions, the Glazers still very much have their claws in the team.

The American family still have majority control of the club and remain very much in the background.

Their role at the club is evident from the fact that they met interim manager Michael Carrick alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe before he was appointed last month.

The Glazers are still as unpopular as ever, 21 years after their hostile takeover of the club.

There were protests led by the 1958 protest group before the home match versus Fulham just last Sunday, demanding that they finally leave the club.

Other interests

The Glazers are not only involved in Manchester United; they also have other sporting interests.

They own the American football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have also entered other sports, such as cricket, and own the Desert Vipers, one of the teams in the UAE’s ILT20.

Cricket bid

The Mirror reports that, “the Glazer family are once again trying to buy an Indian Premier League (IPL) side, with both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals in their sights. The Glazers already own one T20 franchise and are now reportedly vying for much bigger fish.”

The report adds that Avram Glazer “was unsuccessful in bidding for the two IPL expansion franchises, which became Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, back in 2021. But the United owner remains undeterred and is now bidding for both RCB and the Royals.

The Americans have £1.32 billion on the table to buy Bengaluru, the current IPL champions in both the men’s and women’s competitions, and their bid is thought to be one of the highest.

The Indian Premier League is the biggest and most lucrative T20 league, and the Glazers seem intent not to miss out this time.

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