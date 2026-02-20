Casemiro drops hint over his next destination



Manchester United’s midfield will be severely weakened following Casemiro’s summer exit.

The Brazilian, who had lost his way under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, has been in scintillating form this season and has been an ever-present member of the starting XI under Michael Carrick.

There were murmurs that INEOS were considering offering a short-term deal on the condition that the former Real Madrid superstar agreed to take a pay cut.

That did not materialise, and the defensive midfielder ended up announcing his departure five months ahead of time.

Casemiro set to leave United in the summer

United are likely to target the addition of two midfielders to compensate for losing the 33-year-old. As for the five-time Champions League winner, he is trying to find his next home.

There are offers from the Middle East as well as his homeland, but he seems to prefer a switch across the Atlantic.

Among the numerous Major League Soccer clubs eyeing his signature, one of them is Inter Miami, owned by United legend David Beckham.

According to The Sun, Casemiro has been spotted scouting the area in Florida, hinting at a possible move.

Inter Miami move on the cards

“Casemiro has drawn interest from both Inter Miami and his boyhood club. The Brazil legend will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

“Casemiro, who turns 34 next week, was spotted enjoying a mini winter break in Miami with wife Anna this week.

“SunSport understands that Casemiro was in Florida to scout the area as he considers his options after the US World Cup in June.

“Miami has placed Casemiro high on their midfield wishlist as they prepare for life without Sergio Busquets, who plans to retire at the end of the MLS campaign.”

A move to the Chase Stadium would see Casemiro reunite with former Barcelona foe Lionel Messi. Not many would have envisaged such a link-up even a few years ago. How times change!

