Ruben Amorim: Ex-United coach issues significant update on future

Ruben Amorim’s future has been subject to speculation since leaving Manchester United at the turn of the year. The Portuguese head coach endured a difficult 14-month tenure at Old Trafford that ended in disappointment in January this year.

Amorim took charge of the Red Devils as former manager Erik ten Hag’s replacement in November 2024, fresh from transforming Sporting’s fortunes. In his four years at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, his team won the league twice, among other trophies.

Unfortunately, his time at the Theatre of Dreams was not so rosy. The Portuguese struggled to get his ideas across after taking charge mid-season, and the English giants ended up finishing 15th in the Premier League last season.

The 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final did him no favours either, although United backed him over the summer, investing over £200 million in the squad. Unfortunately, results failed to improve this season, and the Red Devils finally opted for a change in management after the 1-1 draw against Leeds United at the beginning of January.

Ruben Amorim Managerial Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Casa Pia 1 July 2018 7 January 2019 4 3 0 1 75.00 Braga B 16 September 2019 23 December 2019 11 8 2 1 72.73 Braga 23 December 2019 4 March 2020 13 10 1 2 76.92 Sporting CP 4 March 2020 10 November 2024 231 164 34 33 71.00 Manchester United 11 November 2024 5 January 2026 63 24 18 21 38.10 Career total — — 322 209 55 58 64.91

United’s post-Amorim rise

Amorim’s departure appeared to have taken the shackles off the United team, who have looked a completely different unit under caretaker manager Michael Carrick. The Englishman took charge at Old Trafford in mid-January and recent reports suggest that he is set to get the full-time position following an impressive run.

The Red Devils kick-started Carrick’s tenure with a four-game winning run against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. They have since registered 11 wins in the Englishman’s 16 games in charge, losing just twice.

United’s recent rise has seen them secure third place in the Premier League table, which was once inconceivable under Amorim. They have subsequently secured Champions League football for next season.

Amorim, meanwhile, is yet to take up his next assignment but has been linked with several jobs in Portugal. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Benfica are eager to appoint him as outgoing manager Jose Mourinho’s replacement. An update on the former Sporting manager’s future has now emerged that is likely to put an end to any speculation regarding his future.

Amorim wants to pursue a career abroad

Amorim’s agency AS1 have shared a statement via Portuguese outlet Record, rubbishing all recent reports linking him to jobs in the country. The statement insists that the former United head coach will pursue his coaching career abroad.

The statement read: “In light of the latest reports regarding Ruben Amorim’s future, particularly the report broadcast this Wednesday by SIC on “Jornal da Noite”, it is important to clarify the following: Ruben Amorim decided some time ago to pursue his career abroad.”

“For this very reason, he has not held any meetings with Portuguese clubs to discuss working conditions, structure, squad, salaries or any other matters. Anything said beyond this is mere speculation and bears no relation to reality.”

Final Thoughts

While Amorim could not live up to expectations, there were some positives from his tenure at Old Trafford. However, all signs now indicate that United made the correct decision in letting him go.

A AS1 Sports, empresa que representa Ruben Amorim, confirmou, numa nota oficial, a notícia que A BOLA tinha avançado em primeira mão a 25 de abril: o antigo treinador do Manchester United não tem intenção de voltar a Portugal e quer continuar a trabalhar no estrangeiro. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/kJbdImmlMp — A BOLA (@abolapt) May 21, 2026

Feature image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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