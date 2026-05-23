Michael Carrick makes bold claim about Man United’s academy

Manchester United have a rich history of promoting academy talents to the first team, but that tradition came under serious threat during former head coach Ruben Amorim’s tenure. The Portuguese’s treatment of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, who exploded onto the scene under former manager Erik ten Hag, also drew a lot of criticism.

The Red Devils have had an academy graduate in their matchday squad for almost 89 years, a record unmatched anywhere in the world. The success of Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure was built on the backbone of youth, with the academy regularly providing the first team with a rich supply of talent.

The legendary Scot’s successors all invested in that ideology, with Mainoo emerging as a first-team regular under Ten Hag. However, Amorim showed very little faith in the Englishman, especially earlier this season when he was used exclusively as a substitute in the Premier League.

Mainoo’s only start under the Portuguese this season came in the disastrous defeat to League Two minnows Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round. This situation raised concerns among fans and added to speculation over the 21 year old’s future, before INEOS decided to part ways with Amorim in January.

United have returned to their roots under Carrick

United handed the reins of the first team to Michael Carrick on a temporary basis in a bid to bring order and stability after a turbulent 14 months under Amorim. One of the English manager’s first actions was to abandon the 3-4-3 system that had no place for Mainoo and switch to a 4-2-3-1.

The young English midfielder was also immediately reinstated in the team, and he rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the Amorim era. Mainoo was central to United’s third-placed finish in the Premier League, which played a part in Carrick getting the full-time job.

Michael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 present 16 11 3 2 68.8 Total 155 76 28 51 49.0

In many ways, it was a triumph for United’s academy and the hopes and dreams of the many youngsters striving to break into the senior side. With several academy talents close to taking the next step in their careers, the last few months have signalled the club’s return to its roots.

Even during his time as caretaker manager, Carrick was regularly seen at academy games. After being officially handed the full-time job on Friday, the new United boss sat down with his former team-mate and club legend Wayne Rooney to discuss a range of topics, including the academy.

Carrick has genuine interest in United’s academy

Speaking on the Inside Carrington podcast, Rooney pointed out how Carrick’s presence at academy games is a big boost for the young players. He said: “I’ve seen a change in the academy. Obviously, before you even came in here, me and you have been standing there watching the games.”

“It’s so nice, even when we were here and the gaffer then, so nice to see the first team staff there watching. That’s not only at Old Trafford, but obviously there are pictures here at the training ground, and you being there gives them such a [buzz].”

Carrick responded by revealing that he is genuinely interested in how the youngsters are performing. He added: “I genuinely care about how the young players are doing. You need to try and give as many opportunities as you can. To create that feeling and connection through the club, is exactly what the club is built on and it’s been there long before us.”

Carrick and Rooney also have a more personal link to United’s academy, as they sons are currently part of the Under-16 side.

Final Thoughts

United’s decision to tie Mainoo down to a new deal further reiterates their trust in youth, a tradition that has been a source of pride for their supporters for decades. With exciting talents like JJ Gabriel and Shea Lacey knocking on the door of the first-team squad, the future looks bright for the Red Devils.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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