Rasmus Hojlund: Man United loanee helps guide Napoli to important win

by Alex Browne
Manchester United had two players in loan action on Friday evening.

The Dane has been an ever-present in SSC Napoli’s side this season, playing in a total of 35 matches for his new side.

Hojlund has also scored 13 goals in all competitions, with nine coming in the league. He is currently joint second in the Serie A goalscoring charts, five behind AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Last time out, he scored a crucial goal versus Hellas Verona to help give his team a 2-1 victory away from home.

Last night, his side beat Torino 2-1, extending their lead over fourth-placed AS Roma to five points.

Match performance

Hojlund was unable to score for his side but did create some danger for the southern Italian side.

He played 84 minutes and had three shots on goal during his time on the pitch.

One of his efforts was on target but the other two failed to be between the three posts. One chance was classified as a big chance missed for his team.

He did not complete any dribbles or crosses but did manage to make three key passes.

Hojlund also won 100% of his aerial duels in the match but only one of four ground duels was successfully completed.

SSC Napoli and Hojlund will next be in action when they face Lecce on Saturday, 14th March.

Rasmus Hojlund stats vs Torino

StatValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.29
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.06
Total shots3
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.27
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Big chances missed1
Offsides1
Touches23
Unsuccessful touches3
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance36 m
Carries4
Total progression10.7 m
Key passes3
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes9/12 (75%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)7/9 (78%)
Passes in own half (acc.)2/3 (67%)
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Ground duels (won)4 (1)
Aerial duels (won)2 (2)
Dribbled past0

Ethan Williams

In the autumn, Williams was a key player for Falkirk but, since Christmas, his influence has been dwindling in Scotland. He has not started a game since 27th December, for example.

He came on in the 90th minute as Falkirk beat Dundee United 2-1 in the Scottish Cup.

The Scottish side are now safely into the semi-final stage of the competition.

Williams and Falkirk will next be in action against Aberdeen on Saturday, 14th March.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

