Jacob Devaney: Man United loanee impresses in toughest of tests

Manchester United had numerous players in loan action this Saturday afternoon.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Ethan Ennis

Ennis has had a wonderful loan season at Fleetwood Town and continued this high-quality form in their 2-1 away win over Accrington Stanley.

The winger produced a beautiful cross with the outside of his foot for Mark Helm to head home. He had one key pass and completed 80% of his passes.

Ennis was also unlucky not to score when his effort hit the woodwork. He also helped out defensively, winning three duels.

Radek Vitek

Vitek impressed again for Bristol City as he kept a clean sheet in Bristol City’s 0-0 draw with Queen’s Park Rangers.

He made two saves, both coming from shots inside the area.

Vitek won his only ground duel and made one clearance in a quiet afternoon for the Czech keeper.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney faced a tough test as St Mirren narrowly lost 0-1 to Celtic.

The young midfielder had one key pass and completed a stunning 94% of his passes.

He also completed 100% of his dribble attempts and tackles. The youngster was combative in the middle of the park, winning five duels.

The under-21 captain will be frustrated with the result but delighted he could compete against a team with massive European experience.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Celtic

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.12 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 46/49 (94%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 19/21 (90%) Passes in own half (acc.) 27/28 (96%) Long balls (accurate) 5/7 (71%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 60 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 5 Total carrying distance 56.3 m Carries 7 Total progression 31.8 m Def. contributions 4 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 0 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 11 (5) Aerial duels (won) 2 (0) Fouls 4 Dribbled past 1

Dan Gore

The young midfielder played in Rotherham’s 1-3 defeat to Barnsley.

He completed just 72% of his passes and was unsuccessful in all four of his dribble attempts in a frustrating afternoon.

Gore was a solid presence in the midfield, winning two tackles and six duels in the match.

Gabriele Biancheri

The young Welshman also had a rare start for Rotherham but could not find the back of the net.

In a difficult afternoon, he was subbed off at half-time. He had two shots that failed to hit the target and was also unsuccessful in his two dribble attempts.

Andre Onana

Onana’s Trabzonspor dropped valuable points in the title race as they drew 1-1 with Alanyaspor.

He made one stop in the match but could not save the penalty which he faced.

The Cameroonian keeper only completed 72% of his passes in the game as he struggled to assert himself on the ball.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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