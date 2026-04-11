Home » Jacob Devaney: Man United loanee impresses in toughest of tests

Jacob Devaney: Man United loanee impresses in toughest of tests

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Jacob Devaney

Manchester United had numerous players in loan action this Saturday afternoon.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Ethan Ennis

Ennis has had a wonderful loan season at Fleetwood Town and continued this high-quality form in their 2-1 away win over Accrington Stanley.

The winger produced a beautiful cross with the outside of his foot for Mark Helm to head home. He had one key pass and completed 80% of his passes.

Ennis was also unlucky not to score when his effort hit the woodwork. He also helped out defensively, winning three duels.

Radek Vitek

Vitek impressed again for Bristol City as he kept a clean sheet in Bristol City’s 0-0 draw with Queen’s Park Rangers.

He made two saves, both coming from shots inside the area.

Vitek won his only ground duel and made one clearance in a quiet afternoon for the Czech keeper.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney faced a tough test as St Mirren narrowly lost 0-1 to Celtic.

The young midfielder had one key pass and completed a stunning 94% of his passes.

He also completed 100% of his dribble attempts and tackles. The youngster was combative in the middle of the park, winning five duels.

The under-21 captain will be frustrated with the result but delighted he could compete against a team with massive European experience.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Celtic

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.12
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes46/49 (94%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)19/21 (90%)
Passes in own half (acc.)27/28 (96%)
Long balls (accurate)5/7 (71%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches60
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Was fouled2
Possession lost5
Total carrying distance56.3 m
Carries7
Total progression31.8 m
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions0
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries6
Ground duels (won)11 (5)
Aerial duels (won)2 (0)
Fouls4
Dribbled past1

Dan Gore

The young midfielder played in Rotherham’s 1-3 defeat to Barnsley.

He completed just 72% of his passes and was unsuccessful in all four of his dribble attempts in a frustrating afternoon.

Gore was a solid presence in the midfield, winning two tackles and six duels in the match.

Gabriele Biancheri

The young Welshman also had a rare start for Rotherham but could not find the back of the net.

In a difficult afternoon, he was subbed off at half-time. He had two shots that failed to hit the target and was also unsuccessful in his two dribble attempts.

Andre Onana

Onana’s Trabzonspor dropped valuable points in the title race as they drew 1-1 with Alanyaspor.

He made one stop in the match but could not save the penalty which he faced.

The Cameroonian keeper only completed 72% of his passes in the game as he struggled to assert himself on the ball.
Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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