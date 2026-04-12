Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic explains Toby Collyer’s absence vs. Sheffield United



Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic has issued an update on Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer and why he missed Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield United.

Collyer lays down marker

Collyer has endured a difficult season due to injuries. He joined West Bromwich Albion on loan last summer but only managed 12 Championship appearances.

He sustained an injury which forced him to return to United for rehabilitation. United then loaned him out again during the January transfer window, this time to Hull. However, his start was hindered by an injury picked up in training.

However, he recovered and after a few off-the-bench cameos, was finally handed a start last week. Collyer produced a top performance as the Tigers held Premier League-bound Coventry City to a goalless stalemate. Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Collyer thanked Jakirovic for timing his return perfectly.

The United midfielder also stressed that he felt good and was yearning to play against Sheffield United. But he was not involved as Hull came back from behind to win 2-1, thanks to a late Danny Ings winner.

Hull took the lead through Oli McBurnie, who got on the end of a Liam Millar pass to score. John Lundstram was then sent off for a second bookable offence with 15 minutes to go.

Gus Hamer restored parity from the penalty spot after Jairo Riedewald was judged to have been brought down inside the area by Kyle Joseph. Ings poked home an 85th-minute winner to break the hearts of the Hull players and supporters.

Jakirovic spoke to Hull Live and explained that Collyer was left out as a precautionary measure.

Collyer update

Jakirovic said, “[Lewis] Koumas felt his hamstring on Thursday in the training session and Toby, it was our together decision.”

“He felt a little bit tired and we tried to spare him and avoid injury because he’s had a lot of injuries in the past.”

“And it was the decision to drop him for this game.”

Hull are winless in their past three matches and are four points above seventh-placed Wrexham.

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

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