0 key passes, 40% duels, 0% aerial battles won: Man United loanee gets rude wake up call in derby

Manchester United have had three players in loan action over the last couple of days.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney impressed in his first match for Hibs, winning player of the match.

The Irishman was unable to have anything like the same impact in Hibs’ poor loss to local rivals Heart of Midlothian in the Edinburgh derby.

He was substituted at half-time after failing to complete any crosses or key passes.

Devaney only completed 74% of his passes, but he was almost the hero as his shot hit the upright in the first half.

He won 100% of his tackles but just 40% of his duels and lost his only aerial battle of the game.

Sekou Kone

Kone has also had a decent start to the season during his loan with FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland.

He played 71 minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw with Thun, making one key pass.

Kone completed just 61% of his passes on an off night and also failed to win a tackle.

The Malian also failed to win any of his six ground contests and just one of his aerial battles, as he was outmuscled by the Thun midfield.

Kone did make three clearances and one interception, though, to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Dan Gore

Gore enjoyed a successful loan spell at Rotherham last season and has now joined Luton Town.

He made his debut in a 2-0 win over Stockport County, playing 65 minutes of the match.

Gore made zero key passes in the match but did complete 83% of his efforts.

The young midfielder also made 100% of his tackles and won two ground duels in the match.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Hearts

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.04 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 20/27 (74%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 4/9 (44%) Passes in own half (acc.) 16/18 (89%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Hit woodwork 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 35 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 40.2 m Carries 5 Total progression 2.9 m Def. contributions 4 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 2 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 5 (2) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1 Errors leading to shot 1

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images