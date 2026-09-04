Home » 0 key passes, 40% duels, 0% aerial battles won: Man United loanee gets rude wake up call in derby

0 key passes, 40% duels, 0% aerial battles won: Man United loanee gets rude wake up call in derby

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Jacob Devaney

Manchester United have had three players in loan action over the last couple of days.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney impressed in his first match for Hibs, winning player of the match.

The Irishman was unable to have anything like the same impact in Hibs’ poor loss to local rivals Heart of Midlothian in the Edinburgh derby.

He was substituted at half-time after failing to complete any crosses or key passes.

Devaney only completed 74% of his passes, but he was almost the hero as his shot hit the upright in the first half.

He won 100% of his tackles but just 40% of his duels and lost his only aerial battle of the game.

Sekou Kone

Kone has also had a decent start to the season during his loan with FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland.

He played 71 minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw with Thun, making one key pass.

Kone completed just 61% of his passes on an off night and also failed to win a tackle.

The Malian also failed to win any of his six ground contests and just one of his aerial battles, as he was outmuscled by the Thun midfield.

Kone did make three clearances and one interception, though, to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Dan Gore

Gore enjoyed a successful loan spell at Rotherham last season and has now joined Luton Town.

He made his debut in a 2-0 win over Stockport County, playing 65 minutes of the match.

Gore made zero key passes in the match but did complete 83% of his efforts.

The young midfielder also made 100% of his tackles and won two ground duels in the match.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Hearts

StatValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.04
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes20/27 (74%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)4/9 (44%)
Passes in own half (acc.)16/18 (89%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Hit woodwork1
Shots blocked0
Touches35
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance40.2 m
Carries5
Total progression2.9 m
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots2
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)5 (2)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1
Errors leading to shot1

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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