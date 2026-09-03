Home » All Manchester United loanees for the 2026/27 season

All Manchester United loanees for the 2026/27 season

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United as usual, have sent numerous players out on loan this year.

This page will be updated throughout the season so you can keep up to date with all the latest action involving United’s loaned players across the club.

Summary

Every loanee from Manchester United 2026/27

PlayerLoan ClubDuration
Andre OnanaTrabzonsporSeason
Solomon HonorSouthportSeason
Sekou KoneLausanne-SportSeason
Kayla RendellNewcastle WomenSeason
Elyh HarrisonGreenock MortonSeason
Altay BayindirCelta VigoSeason
Safia Middleton-PatelWatford WomenSeason
Jacob Devaney HibernianSeason
Ethan WheatleyLincoln CitySeason
Dan GoreLuton Season
Jayce FitzgeraldRotherhamSeason
Jack MoorhouseDundeeSeason
Chido ObiWillem IISeason

Senior Men

Andre Onana has extended his loan deal to Trabzonspor after Senne Lammens secured his spot as the clear number one keeper at the club after an excellent debut season.

With the signing of Karl Darlow, Altay Bayindir has gone on loan to Celta Vigo in search of regular game time.

Academy

United academy keeper Solomon Honor has joined Southport FC for a season long loan.

Sekou Kone endured a frustrating loan spell at FC Lausanne-Sport last season but he has joined the Swiss club again for the 2026/2027 season hoping for better.

Elyh Harrison has also joined Greenock Morton on loan for the entirety of the season.

After a successful spell at St Mirren last year, Jacob Devaney has joined Hibernian on loan for the season.

Ethan Wheatley will have another year testing himself in the lower divisions as he will spend the season on loan to Lincoln City.

Dan Gore will join Luton Town on loan after a successful spell with Rotherham United last season.

Jayce Fitzgerald will gain his first loan experience with Rotherham.

Jack Moorhouse will test himself with a loan move to Scotland where he will play for Dundee.

Chido Obi has joined Dutch side Willem II on a simple loan deal until the end of the season and fans will be excited to see how he does in senior football.

Women

After the signing of the experienced Janina Leitzig, United Women have agreed to send Kayla Rendell out on loan to Newcastle for the remainder of the season.

Fellow goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel has also joined Watford on loan after seeing her first team chances decrease with the signing of Leitzig.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

89% pass rate, 3 duels won: Man United...

5 saves, 100% run outs, 100% duels: Onana...

Official: Man United youngster Dan Gore secures loan...

2 key passes, 94% pass accuracy: United youngster...

2 key passes, 67% aerial duels won: Man...

Andre Onana: Man United keeper spectacularly crashes out...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.