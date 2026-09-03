All Manchester United loanees for the 2026/27 season

Manchester United as usual, have sent numerous players out on loan this year.

This page will be updated throughout the season so you can keep up to date with all the latest action involving United’s loaned players across the club.

Summary

Every loanee from Manchester United 2026/27

Player Loan Club Duration Andre Onana Trabzonspor Season Solomon Honor Southport Season Sekou Kone Lausanne-Sport Season Kayla Rendell Newcastle Women Season Elyh Harrison Greenock Morton Season Altay Bayindir Celta Vigo Season Safia Middleton-Patel Watford Women Season Jacob Devaney Hibernian Season Ethan Wheatley Lincoln City Season Dan Gore Luton Season Jayce Fitzgerald Rotherham Season Jack Moorhouse Dundee Season Chido Obi Willem II Season

Senior Men

Andre Onana has extended his loan deal to Trabzonspor after Senne Lammens secured his spot as the clear number one keeper at the club after an excellent debut season.

With the signing of Karl Darlow, Altay Bayindir has gone on loan to Celta Vigo in search of regular game time.

Academy

United academy keeper Solomon Honor has joined Southport FC for a season long loan.

Sekou Kone endured a frustrating loan spell at FC Lausanne-Sport last season but he has joined the Swiss club again for the 2026/2027 season hoping for better.

Elyh Harrison has also joined Greenock Morton on loan for the entirety of the season.

After a successful spell at St Mirren last year, Jacob Devaney has joined Hibernian on loan for the season.

Ethan Wheatley will have another year testing himself in the lower divisions as he will spend the season on loan to Lincoln City.

Dan Gore will join Luton Town on loan after a successful spell with Rotherham United last season.

Jayce Fitzgerald will gain his first loan experience with Rotherham.

Jack Moorhouse will test himself with a loan move to Scotland where he will play for Dundee.

Chido Obi has joined Dutch side Willem II on a simple loan deal until the end of the season and fans will be excited to see how he does in senior football.

Women

After the signing of the experienced Janina Leitzig, United Women have agreed to send Kayla Rendell out on loan to Newcastle for the remainder of the season.

Fellow goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel has also joined Watford on loan after seeing her first team chances decrease with the signing of Leitzig.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

